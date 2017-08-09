[ICO] Bitfinite Coin: Marketplace + Крипто Лотерея + Landing 18.12.2017-17.01.2018 - Предстоящие ICO | MMGP

zavodil Интересующийся

Пол: Мужской Инвестирую в: HYIP Регистрация: 12.11.2017 Сообщений: 38 Благодарностей: 8 УГ: 1 КП: 0.000

[ICO] Bitfinite Coin: Marketplace + Крипто Лотерея + Landing 18.12.2017-17.01.2018

1) Криптовалютная лотерея с прозрачным алгоритмом и мгновенными выплатами

2) Торговая площадка с возможностью оплаты монетами за реальные товары и услуги



Описание с сайта:

Цитата: Bitfinite is an open source all in one decentralized, peer to peer crypto community developed to provide several investment opportunities where it is entirely possible to find the independence we all desire.

Bitfinite coin (BFC), the alt coin for the bitfinite crypto community will provide immense value to holders. Continuous investment in R&D ensures that coin value remains at peak.



Benefits:

LENDING - Guaranteed ROI Upto 45% Monthly From

LOTTERY CRYPTOCURRENCY - Global anonymous blockchain Lottery Cryptocurrency with instant payouts, open source code, fair draw process and transparent prize fund. The system will determine the winning set through the open-source randomizer. The code will be published on GitHub.

MARKETPLACE - The bitfinite marketplace lets you sell anything, to anyone, anywhere in the world in exchange for bitfinite coins. Global aim is to create a fair and mutually beneficial Marketplace where retailers can comfortably get additional sales based on transparent and affordable price while directly reward those who make the sales possible (affiliates). The geolocation module in the app will allow user to find retailers within their location with particulars offers. Старт ICO 18 декабря

Запланировано 5 стадий:

1 500,000.00 монет, бонус 15%, цена 0.75 USD

2 750,000.00 монет, бонус 10%, цена 0.85 USD

3 1,000,000.00 монет, бонус 5%, цена 0.95 USD

4 1,250,000.00 монет, бонус 2%, цена 1.05 USD

5 1,500,000.00 монет, цена 1.15 USD



White paper

Сайт

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram



Присоединяйтесь к ICO! (в подписи ссылка с рефбеком) Bitfinite - новая децентрализованная криптовалюта с обширными планами по распространению. Помимо условий ленгдина предлагает еще и 2 нововведения:1) Криптовалютная лотерея с прозрачным алгоритмом и мгновенными выплатами2) Торговая площадка с возможностью оплаты монетами за реальные товары и услугиОписание с сайта:18 декабряЗапланировано 5 стадий:1 500,000.00 монет, бонус 15%, цена 0.75 USD2 750,000.00 монет, бонус 10%, цена 0.85 USD3 1,000,000.00 монет, бонус 5%, цена 0.95 USD4 1,250,000.00 монет, бонус 2%, цена 1.05 USD5 1,500,000.00 монет, цена 1.15 USD(в подписи ссылка с рефбеком)

Реклама: YoBit.Net - Вкладывай BTC в InvestBox и получай 6% в месяц!

рефбек 50% __________________ Bitfinite: лендинг-лотерея-marketplace рефбек 50% Последний раз редактировалось zavodil; Сегодня в 12:56 .