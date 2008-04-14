Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 424,258 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Annveron - Annveron.com
Я не админ !!!

Старт 28/09/2017

Принимает:BTC,Payeer,PerfectMoney,AdvCash

Новый проект: ANNVERON LIMITED



Минимальный вклад $10

Рефские до 2%

Вывод типа Мгновенно

SSL зашита от Comodo CA Limited

Лицензионный скрипт GoldCoders

DDoS зашита от OVH Hosting


Описание программы
Сообщение от
Annveron is a very experienced and legally registered company in the field of pharmaceutical research. We are a group of the most skilled professionals in the field of biopharmaceuticals and the development of innovative drugs that enable people to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. We have been working as a private fund since several years. Now we have opened our online project offering our activities worldwide.

As you know, the development of pharmaceuticals is quite expensive, but also profitable business. One of the key areas of our activity is the synthesis of vitamins. Such products as vitamin complexes, biologically active additives and drugs that allow to give to youth, beauty and health use great demand in the market. For this reason, we decided to create the investment platform Annveron where you can become a part of the pharmaceutical business and receive a high stable income by investing in the development of innovative products.

Annveron offers investors 5 reliable investment schedules with minimum investment as $ 10.00 USD. You can invest your money into daily plans. The daily plans offer investors to receive their earnings 24 hours after depositing. All payments are processed instantly. We are paying 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Profit is guaranteed.
+ Информация о компании

Сообщение от
+Address: 3rd Floor Buckingham House,
Buckingham Street, Aylesbury,
Buckinghamshire, England, HP20 2LA
+ Company number No. 10951151
+ Email: support@annveron.com
+ Планы:

Сообщение от
102.5% -120% AFTER 1 DAY / 113.5% -200% AFTER 3 DAYS / 125% -300% AFTER 5 DAYS / 200% -700% AFTER 15 DAYS / 350% -15000% AFTER 30 DAYS
+Планы nvestment :
Сообщение от
120% AFTER 1 DAY
Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)
A1 $ 10.00 - $ 500.00 102.50
A2 $ 20001.00 - $ 100000.00 120.00


200% AFTER 3 DAYS
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
B1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 113.50
B2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 116.00
B3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 120.00
B4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 135.00
B5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 150.00
B6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 200.00


300% AFTER 5 DAYS
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
C1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 125.00
C2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 130.00
C3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 150.00
C4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 185.00
C5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 225.00
C6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 300.00


700% AFTER 15 DAYS
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
D1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 200.00
D2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 220.00
D3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 250.00
D4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 300.00
D5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 485.00
D6 $ 10000.00 - $ 100000.00 700.00


1500% AFTER 30 DAYS
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
E1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 350.00
E2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 400.00
E3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 550.00
E4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 800.00
E5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 1100.00
E6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 1500.00

+ Whois

Сообщение от
Registrar:
NameCheap Inc.
Registration Date:
2017-09-22
Expiration Date:
2018-09-22
Updated Date:
2017-09-25
Status:
clientTransferProhibited
Name Servers:
ns1.annveron.com
ns2.annveron.com
Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:

Сообщение от
Perfect Money® payment complete
Batch # 189471660
Paid from accont: U1991047 (TERRY MARLING LAWSON)
Paid to account: U15031659 (ANNVERON LTD)
Amount: 240.00 USD
Memo: Deposit to Annveron User naale
