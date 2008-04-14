Naale Премиум



Annveron - Annveron.com Я не админ !!!



Старт 28/09/2017



Принимает:BTC,Payeer,PerfectMoney,AdvCash



Новый проект : ANNVERON LIMITED







Минимальный вклад $10



Рефские до 2%



Вывод типа Мгновенно



SSL зашита от Comodo CA Limited



Лицензионный скрипт GoldCoders



DDoS зашита от OVH Hosting



$102%МгновенноComodo CA LimitedOVH Hosting

Описание программы

Сообщение от Annveron is a very experienced and legally registered company in the field of pharmaceutical research. We are a group of the most skilled professionals in the field of biopharmaceuticals and the development of innovative drugs that enable people to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. We have been working as a private fund since several years. Now we have opened our online project offering our activities worldwide.



As you know, the development of pharmaceuticals is quite expensive, but also profitable business. One of the key areas of our activity is the synthesis of vitamins. Such products as vitamin complexes, biologically active additives and drugs that allow to give to youth, beauty and health use great demand in the market. For this reason, we decided to create the investment platform Annveron where you can become a part of the pharmaceutical business and receive a high stable income by investing in the development of innovative products.



Annveron offers investors 5 reliable investment schedules with minimum investment as $ 10.00 USD. You can invest your money into daily plans. The daily plans offer investors to receive their earnings 24 hours after depositing. All payments are processed instantly. We are paying 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Profit is guaranteed. Информация о компании



Сообщение от +Address: 3rd Floor Buckingham House,

Buckingham Street, Aylesbury,

Buckinghamshire, England, HP20 2LA

+ Company number No. 10951151

+ Email: support@annveron.com : 3rd Floor Buckingham House,Buckingham Street, Aylesbury,Buckinghamshire, England, HP20 2LA + Планы:



Сообщение от 102.5% -120% AFTER 1 DAY / 113.5% -200% AFTER 3 DAYS / 125% -300% AFTER 5 DAYS / 200% -700% AFTER 15 DAYS / 350% -15000% AFTER 30 DAYS +Планы nvestment :

Сообщение от 120% AFTER 1 DAY

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

A1 $ 10.00 - $ 500.00 102.50

A2 $ 20001.00 - $ 100000.00 120.00





200% AFTER 3 DAYS

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

B1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 113.50

B2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 116.00

B3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 120.00

B4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 135.00

B5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 150.00

B6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 200.00





300% AFTER 5 DAYS

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

C1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 125.00

C2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 130.00

C3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 150.00

C4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 185.00

C5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 225.00

C6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 300.00





700% AFTER 15 DAYS

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

D1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 200.00

D2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 220.00

D3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 250.00

D4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 300.00

D5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 485.00

D6 $ 10000.00 - $ 100000.00 700.00





1500% AFTER 30 DAYS

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

E1 $ 10.00 - $ 1000.00 350.00

E2 $ 1001.00 - $ 2500.00 400.00

E3 $ 2501.00 - $ 5000.00 550.00

E4 $ 5001.00 - $ 7500.00 800.00

E5 $ 7501.00 - $ 10000.00 1100.00

E6 $ 10001.00 - $ 100000.00 1500.00

+ Whois



Сообщение от Registrar:

NameCheap Inc.

Registration Date:

2017-09-22

Expiration Date:

2018-09-22

Updated Date:

2017-09-25

Status:

clientTransferProhibited

Name Servers:

ns1.annveron.com

ns2.annveron.com Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:



Сообщение от Perfect Money® payment complete

Batch # 189471660

Paid from accont: U1991047 (TERRY MARLING LAWSON)

Paid to account: U15031659 (ANNVERON LTD)

Amount: 240.00 USD

Memo: Deposit to Annveron User naale Мой вклад:

