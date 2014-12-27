Biostry - biostry.biz

Welcome to Biostry - Biotechnology Research and Development LIMITED
Biotechnology Research and Development Limited: The smart solution to all the leading bio technological requirements.
We are one of the fastest growing business in the field of research and development in the sector of health care, agriculture, industry and environment. We combine competence with expertise to excel in every sector so that we provide top notch services to our customers. We are partners with trade associations, elite professional societies and leading centers of biotechnological research.
Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:
Biotechnology Research and Development Limited: интеллектуальное решение для всех ведущих биотехнологических требований.
Мы являемся одним из самых быстрорастущих предприятий в области исследований и разработок в секторе здравоохранения, сельского хозяйства, промышленности и окружающей среды. Мы сочетаем компетентность с опытом, чтобы преуспеть в каждом секторе, чтобы мы предоставляли первоклассные услуги нашим клиентам. Мы являемся партнерами торговых ассоциаций, элитных профессиональных обществ и ведущих центров биотехнологических исследований.
+ Информация о компании
Цитата:
+ Company name: BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
+ Address: 169 Euston Road, Camden Town, London, United Kingdom, NW1 2AE
+ Email: support@biostry.biz
+ Working hours: Mon-Fri from 8:30 to 17:30 GMT
Sat-Sun are days off