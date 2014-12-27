myhyipsnet Профессионал

Biostry - biostry.biz Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.



Старт 15/09/2017



языки: EN



Новый проект: Biostry

Я не админ!





Описание программы

Цитата: Welcome to

Biostry - Biotechnology Research and Development LIMITED



Biotechnology Research and Development Limited: The smart solution to all the leading bio technological requirements.

We are one of the fastest growing business in the field of research and development in the sector of health care, agriculture, industry and environment. We combine competence with expertise to excel in every sector so that we provide top notch services to our customers. We are partners with trade associations, elite professional societies and leading centers of biotechnological research. Перевод с Google: (RU)

Цитата: Biotechnology Research and Development Limited: интеллектуальное решение для всех ведущих биотехнологических требований.

Мы являемся одним из самых быстрорастущих предприятий в области исследований и разработок в секторе здравоохранения, сельского хозяйства, промышленности и окружающей среды. Мы сочетаем компетентность с опытом, чтобы преуспеть в каждом секторе, чтобы мы предоставляли первоклассные услуги нашим клиентам. Мы являемся партнерами торговых ассоциаций, элитных профессиональных обществ и ведущих центров биотехнологических исследований. + Информация о компании

Цитата: + Company name: BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

+ Address: 169 Euston Road, Camden Town, London, United Kingdom, NW1 2AE

+ Email: support@biostry.biz

+ Working hours: Mon-Fri from 8:30 to 17:30 GMT

Sat-Sun are days off + Планы:

Цитата: 2.8% DAILY FOREVER



Цитата: * Принимает:

* Минимальный депозит: 0.001 BTC

* Реф. программа: 6%/4%/2%

* DDoS защита: Genius Security Ltd

* Скрипт: Unique Script

* SSL: GREENBAR - COMODO EV SSL

* Выплаты: Instant





+ Whois

Цитата: Name Server: NS1.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS2.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS3.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS4.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM



IP Address: - 185.186.52.77 is hosted on a dedicated server

IP Location: - England - Hoxton - Genius Security Ltd



Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.

Domain: Created on 2017-07-10 - Expires on 2019-07-09 - Updated on 2017-08-15

+ Мой вклад:

Цитата: Amount: 500$

Sent September 16 @ 12:08 AM

https://blockchain.info/tx/5862ffb73...1f93c3c5a642e0

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<



Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.

Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.

Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!

