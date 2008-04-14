Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 422,256 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
BitEmpire - Bitempire.biz

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
#1
Naale
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 14.04.2008
Сообщений: 44,897
Благодарностей: 2,963
BitEmpire - Bitempire.biz
Я не админ!



Принимает: BitCoin

Новый проект: Bit Empire Limited

Планы nvestment 0.21% Почасовой (5.04% в день) Навсегда

Минимальный вклад $10

Рефские до 5%

Вывод типа Мгновенно

SSL зашита от Comodo CA Limited

Лицензионный скрипт GoldCoders

DDoS зашита от MNT-ADDOS

Перевод с Google:

Цитата:
Bit Empire Limited is quite young company. We do not have decades of experience and the average age of our employees is rarely more than 30 years. However, our friendly team is well equipped to implement financial projects of any size and any complexity.

Most members of Bit Empire Limited technical team are graduates of technological faculties and have long known each other. Close communication and focused interests led us to unite and start a small business, which gradually grows to the level of an international company. In 2014 we bought the first dozen of ASIC miners which began to shape our mining network. Initially we rented a few warehouses in the north of the United Kingdom, where organized data centers and then bought them. During our first year we have connected more than twenty crypto mining farms to our network, today they are scattered throughout the country, and now we prepare for the rapid growth of business.
Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:

Цитата:
Transaction Details ()
9fdc0881476614a534ca508e53806687351fca534ab1d374c6 bcfa6dc33cc279
ID 9fdc0881476614a534ca508e53806687351fca534ab1d374c6 bcfa6dc33cc279
Block No. Unassigned
Coin Bitcoin (BTC, ฿)
Time Sep 12, 2017 at 09:49
Status
Confidence
76%
Confirmations 0
# of Inputs 4
# of Outputs 2
Sent Value 0.01426970
Fee 0.00011380
www.invest-tracing.com
Предлагаю 120% RC вернуться к жизни давно
