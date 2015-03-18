dreamerEtS Специалист

[BOUNTY] AlpenCash Free Tokens NO ICO NO SALE



AlpenCash will also take you to yodel.



If not today then certainly tomorrow. This token is more pure than mountain air. It is healthier than milk and stronger than gold and European steel. Really – That is the pure truth.



If you want to get such Tokens you only have a little effort. And you have to learn to yodel. Become a part of this funny owner community. How it works? Damn – Be kindly and read more.







AlpenCash is an ERC20-Token.



Hand forged in the European mountains for people who want to follow special visions. AlpenCash (ALPC) is not for sale. There is no tokensale. And it is not yet tradable on exchanges. The token is now worth more than yesterday and worth less than tomorrow.

Even powerful and influential people mean, AlpenCash (ALPC) will play an important role in the future. Really that is true. No fake news.



But we make no promises. We forge tokens, give them away and yodel the whole day. And we firmly believe that people can also yodel on the moon.







For your bounty activities you could get between 5,000 and 50,000 AlpenCash. But you must take us to yodel. We look closely at your activities, evaluate them strictly. If we like what we see, we will send Tokens.

There is no obligation for the team of AlpenCash to get up earlier than usual just to send any Tokens to someone.

The bounty campaign continues until there are no Tokens left. After that … you know … Yodeling



Fill out the form on our website:



