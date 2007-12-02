Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
#1
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи
Регистрация: 05.12.2012
Сообщений: 12,978
Благодарностей: 882
УГ: 3
КП: 0.005
Xpand Dollar Ltd - xpandadollar.net
Я не админ / владелец здесь!
Цитата:
Welcome to Xpand Dollar Ltd

Xpand Dollar Ltd is an international commercial organization, it was created for the purpose of providing its members with the safest and most secure oil investment, with the best possible and achievable returns at minimum risk. There are no unrealistic promises presented here, just steady and consistent result. Thats why we call oil "The Black Gold" because of its price that always rising everyday.
The Company is successful thank to big amount of profitable trades and of best specialists. We are existing on the market since 2017 and still give our investor significant profit till now. Now we plan to provide an opportunity to everyone to invest online in BTC/ USD market. It is quite popular and profitable business today. Xpand Dollar Ltd invests in the development of this branch and gets good incomes. During last two decades there is almost explosive growth of investment into oil industries. For example, last year we reach $600 million investments amount and it could be more in near future because investment amount grows around 1000% per year.


110% после 1 дня
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 110.00%

135% после 3 дней
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 135.00%

155% через 5 дней
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 155.00%

175% через 7 дней
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 175.00%

200% через 10 дней
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 200.00%

550% после 20 дней
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 500000.00 Прибыль 550.00%

Цитата:
Шифрование SSL
Защита от DDos
Лицензионный скрипт
Регистратор NAMECHEAP INC.
Создать 2017-06-22
Истекает 2018-06-22
Обновление 2017-06-22
NS NS1.XPANDADOLLAR.NET NS2.XPANDADOLLAR.NET
NS1.XPANDADOLLAR.NET NS2.XPANDADOLLAR.NET
Принять: PM, Payeer, биткойн, Advcash

Присоединитесь здесь: https://xpandadollar.net/

My deposit:
Цитата:
The amount of 50 USD has been withdrawn from your account.
Accounts: U4603107->U10876583. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment.
Deposit to Xpand Dollar Ltd User zozo278..
Date: 01:15 24.06.17. Batch: 179924564.
__________________
http://hyiptank.net/ - Trusted Monitor | hyiptank.net - The best place to check status
