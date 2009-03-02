Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
coinpayments.net мульт-й кошелек. Попали Риплы

Криптовалюты. Обсуждение теоретических вопросов.
Старый Сегодня, 12:53
#1
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 21.03.2009
Сообщений: 131
Благодарностей: 25
УГ: 0
КП: 0.049
coinpayments.net мульт-й кошелек. Попали Риплы
Я недавно пользуюсь данным кошелем, и тут неприятность. С кошелька полностью изчезли риплы. Вот письмо которое я получил. Из дурацкого онлайн перевода не очень понятно что произошло. Но вроде как планируют возместить.

It is with deep regret we must inform you of an error we discovered in our Ripple service on June 5th, 2017 that allowed a few users to withdraw excessive XRP from hot wallet XRP accounts. Our records show that you are one of the users affected by this unfortunate activity. The issue was hard to detect because of the rarity of circumstances where it could happen. We have done a full review of our systems and added additional checks and protections to make sure similar issues don't occur in the future.

This isolated incident is the first of its kind on our platform and affected only ripple wallets which were not taking advantage of our long-term coin storage solution, the Vault. The people who exploited the glitch were not hackers, but other long term users of our service who made errors or chose not to report the discovered issue and ended up withdrawing other client’s XRP. Their detailed personal information has been collected and they all have been contacted to return the funds immediately. We are in communication with some already and reclamation process has begun with the help of our lawyers. Early response indicates that honesty appears to be prevailing. Some of the funds have already been returned and through a series of escalating steps we will be making every effort to ensure the XRP is returned to its rightful owners. We will be working diligently with local and international authorities for the safe return all balances and will proceed with criminal prosecution of those who do not return the funds willingly.

Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work through this matter. Note that your balance has been updated to reflect your new balance. Our support staff will not be able to give any information regarding the situation or adjust your Ripple balance.

We would like to remind everyone that any coin stored for an extended period should always be Vaulted. This service is free and offers the highest level of protection for any funds kept online. Additionally, we will dedicate 1/4 of our revenue flowing directly to effected users until we restore all of the missing value in their accounts. All coins recovered will be evenly distributed among all accounts effected as those come in.
__________________
