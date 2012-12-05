Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи
Регистрация: 05.12.2012
Сообщений: 12,771
Благодарностей: 882
УГ: 1
КП: 0.005
BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
Я не админ здесь!
Цитата:
It's BitXxa Limited !

We are excited to welcome you to the online world of BitXxa Limited. We are physically based in the United Kingdom but we are a truly international trading firm and experts in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, serving clients across a host of countries. We are a group of young, smart, technically-savvy and financially-intelligent individuals who understand that the future of the world in general and of currency in particular is in bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The world is constantly evolving, and we are seeing the move from traditional to not-so traditional forms of exchange of goods and services. At BitXxa, we are preparing our clients for their financial futures today.


0.12% Часовая На всю жизнь
Суммарное прибытие: 2,88%
Минимальные депозиты: 1 доллар США
Максимальные расходы: 1 000 000 долларов США

Цитата:
Шифрование SSL EV
Защита от DDoS
Лицензионный скрипт
Регистратор NAMECHEAP INC.
Создать 2017-02-19
Expire 2018-02-19
Обновление 2017-05-16
NS NS1.DDOSDEFENDER.ONLINE
NS2.DDOSDEFENDER.ONLINE
Принять: PM, Payeer, биткойн, Advcash

Присоединяйтесь сюда https://bitxxa.com/

Мой вклад:
Цитата:
The amount of 120 USD has been withdrawn from your account.
Accounts: U4603107->U14951954. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment.
Deposit to BitXxa Ltd. User hyiptank..
Date: 17:06 30.05.17. Batch: 177580270.
http://hyiptank.net/ - Trusted Monitor | hyiptank.net - The best place to check status
Любитель
 
Имя: Владимир
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Красногорск,Россия
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 06.04.2014
Сообщений: 292
Благодарностей: 53
УГ: 4
КП: 0.000
Re: BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
а рефка сколько тут ? Ты не указал
invest-withstan.club
Премиум
 
Аватар Sonikov
 
Имя: Stan
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Ukraine
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 17.06.2016
Сообщений: 514
Благодарностей: 143
УГ: 5
КП: 0.000
Re: BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
Цитата:
Сообщение от vsvasvs Посмотреть сообщение
а рефка сколько тут ? Ты не указал
на банере же указано
2-1-1-1
Telegram - подписывайся
Лучшая группа ВК на хайп тему
Чат для моих партнеров
ПОКРЫВАЮ ПОТЕРИ В ХАЙПАХ ДО БУ
Любитель
 
Имя: Константин
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Большой и красивый дом
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 28.07.2016
Сообщений: 250
Благодарностей: 56
УГ: 1
КП: 0.000
Re: BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
Цитата:
Сообщение от Xetang Посмотреть сообщение
0.12% Часовая На всю жизнь
Раздел не тот, для почасовиков надо.
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 31.12.2015
Сообщений: 4,160
Благодарностей: 412
УГ: 13
КП: 0.000
подарки
Re: BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
I'm joined!
The amount of 500 USD has been withdrawn from your account. Accounts: U4227222->U14951954. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to BitXxa Ltd. User MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 17:52 30.05.17. Batch: 177584156.
MYHYIPS.NET - High Quality Monitor
Возраст: 22
Регистрация: 15.04.2017
Сообщений: 5
Благодарностей: 0
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Re: BitXxa Limited - bitxxa.com
С такими депами закидаем новичка, что до первого круга не доживёт. Как обстоят дела с выводом? Можно ли будет выйти с проекта спустя 5 дней забрав свой деп + ~14% или нужно ждать около месяца?
