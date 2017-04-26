Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Моисей водил бесплатно, а мы платим, хотя тоже планируем работать 40 лет!
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 409,186 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

Crypto Spurt - cryptospurt.com

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
При поддержке
Инвестиции в интернете с Profvest.com
Важная информация
Уважаемый гость, выбираем лучших "Бизнес-леди MMGP - 2017" ($2295), а также запущено голосование поинтами
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 22:56
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 22:42
#1
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 19.08.2011
Сообщений: 3,071
Благодарностей: 225
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Crypto Spurt - cryptospurt.com
I am not Admin/Owner.

Crypto Spurt
https://cryptospurt.com/

About

Цитата:
Crypto Spurt is a team of trading experts with extensive knowledge of the digital currency sector. With the advent of cryptocurrency we saw the high potential and have decided to thoroughly study the principles of price formation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies later. Bitcoin is created by a network of computers that use a certain software, solving mathematical problems. There will be only a finite number of Bitcoins that can ever be mined, so inflation is not a problem of this currency. We have the necessary experience and we are involved in the cryptocurrency trading in various platforms. As our company grew with our returns, many additional people hired, specifically experienced forex traders and speculators. We believe in the future of digital currencies and we love being part of this growing community!
Launched date: 26.04.2017

Plans: 9% daily for 13 days, 6% daily for 24 days, 3% lifetime earnings, principal included

Minimal Deposit: 1$

Accepted: PM, Payeer, Bitcoin, Payza

Withdrawal Type: Instant

Referral Commission: 7% - 3% - 2%

Features:
  • GoldCoder Licensed Script
  • SSL Encrypted
  • DDoS Protection

Deposit Proof:



Take a look and join Crypto Spurt here!
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

HotHYIP.net - All Best HYIPs & Highest Referral Commission Back Offer!
Последний раз редактировалось Naboda; Сегодня в 22:45.
Naboda на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 22:56
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватара нет
Обналичка чеков в США - NeeD HelP
От llDeZ в разделе «Архив: Обмен электронных валют»
Аватар neboslez
ECO-HASH рефбек 166%
От neboslez в разделе «Архив: Реферальные и страховые предложения»
Аватар Ratatara
Коротконогие куклы с маленькой грудью становятся хитом продаж и приносят миллионы$.
От Ratatara в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватар Dimoni4e
Этапы заработка денег в интернете, или к чему стоит стремиться каждому
От Dimoni4e в разделе «Заработок в интернете: общий форум»
Аватар tigr
Daily-Guarantees - www. Daily-Guarantees.com
От tigr в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватар Leqenden
Минсвязи хочет монетизировать услуги сервисов Skype и Viber
От Leqenden в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
.     
Пользователей
409,186
Тем
466,848
Сообщений
11,523,496

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube