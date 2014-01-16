niko21ru Мастер

Имя: Николай Пол: Мужской Адрес: Россия Инвестирую в: Другое Регистрация: 16.01.2014 Сообщений: 1,692 Благодарностей: 1,812 КП: 0.010

Bitcoin Office LIMITED - bitoffice.biz



Я не админ и админа не знаю.



Старт: 14.02.2017







Легенда

Цитата: Bitcoin Office Limited presents a new look at the system of profitable relations between investors and a team of professional technicians from the field of Bitcoin mining and trading, there are the best conditions of trust management and win-win investment strategy. Currently, modern international company with roots from the United Kingdom proposes to check out the quality of mining process, trading on cryptocurrency exchanges and private electronic currency exchange results.



Even today, you can become a part of our friendly team as an investor or partner. The terms of funds allocation in the framework of trust management implies a daily income of 11%-15% for an indefinite period with the possibility to withdraw your current profit at any time, day or night!



Low requirements to the deposit, stable accruals and instant payments are among the key features of Bitcoin Office Limited. Join right now and start building your future with us! Планы:

11% Ежедневно навсегда

Мин.: 0.001 BTC

Макс.: 300 BTC



13% Ежедневно навсегда

Мин.: 5 BTC

Макс.: 300 BTC



15% Ежедневно навсегда

Мин.: 10 BTC

Макс.: 300 BTC



Скрипт - ГК (bitoffice.biz - Licensed)

Минимальная выплата - 0.0005 BTC

Тип выплат - инстант

Рефка - 7% (для представителей) / 5% / 1%

Принимает - BITCOIN

Язык: Английский





Мой деп: 0.07 BTC

hash 8d4abeaa768bcfeab2d2623c187f0db017452ed28fc7daf2e1 bdc92507564c9f



Регистрация Bitcoin Office LIMITED - bitoffice.biz11% Ежедневно навсегдаМин.: 0.001 BTCМакс.: 300 BTC13% Ежедневно навсегдаМин.: 5 BTCМакс.: 300 BTC15% Ежедневно навсегдаМин.: 10 BTCМакс.: 300 BTCСкрипт -(bitoffice.biz - Licensed)Минимальная выплата -Тип выплат -Рефка -Принимает -Язык:hash 8d4abeaa768bcfeab2d2623c187f0db017452ed28fc7daf2e1 bdc92507564c9f

MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег На правах рекламы

от 3% в день |

Hashreserve / __________________ TopHash от 3% в день | HashPower от 7% в день BitOffice от 11% в день