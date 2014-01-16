Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Старый Сегодня, 14:19
#1
Мастер
 
Имя: Николай
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Россия
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 16.01.2014
Сообщений: 1,692
Благодарностей: 1,812
КП: 0.010
Bitcoin Office LIMITED - bitoffice.biz
Bitcoin Office LIMITED - bitoffice.biz

Я не админ и админа не знаю.

Старт: 14.02.2017



Легенда
Цитата:
Bitcoin Office Limited presents a new look at the system of profitable relations between investors and a team of professional technicians from the field of Bitcoin mining and trading, there are the best conditions of trust management and win-win investment strategy. Currently, modern international company with roots from the United Kingdom proposes to check out the quality of mining process, trading on cryptocurrency exchanges and private electronic currency exchange results.

Even today, you can become a part of our friendly team as an investor or partner. The terms of funds allocation in the framework of trust management implies a daily income of 11%-15% for an indefinite period with the possibility to withdraw your current profit at any time, day or night!

Low requirements to the deposit, stable accruals and instant payments are among the key features of Bitcoin Office Limited. Join right now and start building your future with us!
Планы:
11% Ежедневно навсегда
Мин.: 0.001 BTC
Макс.: 300 BTC

13% Ежедневно навсегда
Мин.: 5 BTC
Макс.: 300 BTC

15% Ежедневно навсегда
Мин.: 10 BTC
Макс.: 300 BTC

Скрипт - ГК (bitoffice.biz - Licensed)
Минимальная выплата - 0.0005 BTC
Тип выплат - инстант
Рефка - 7% (для представителей) / 5% / 1%
Принимает - BITCOIN
Язык: Английский


Мой деп: 0.07 BTC
hash 8d4abeaa768bcfeab2d2623c187f0db017452ed28fc7daf2e1 bdc92507564c9f

Регистрация
