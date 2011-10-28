Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 16:51
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи
Регистрация: 05.12.2012
Сообщений: 11,588
Благодарностей: 873
КП: 0.001
Bits express - bits-express.com
Я не админ здесь!
Цитата:
Bits-express.com is an independently owned and operated company consisting of nothing but experienced, highly-trained financial professionals. We help to build partnerships and achieve goals by finding unique investment options.
The primary mission of our Company is to create economic value for its clients and investor-co-partners through the identification and acquisition of trading assets that provide above-average returns to investors and display significant upside potential.
Our main focus is on various foreign exchange and currency related investment opportunities.
Primarily, we focus on day trading and related traditional investment options.


125% -150% после 1 дня
План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 125,00
План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 140,00
План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 150.00

200% -300% через 5 дней
План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 200,00
План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 250,00
План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 300.00

500% -800% через 10 дней
План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 500.00
План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 600,00
План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 800,00

1200% -2000% после 20 дней
План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)
План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 1200,00
План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 1500,00
План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 2000,00

Цитата:
SSL-шифрование
Защита от DDoS
Лицензионный скрипт
Регистратору Namecheap INC.
Создание 2017-02-03
Expire 2018-02-03
Обновление 2017-02-03
NS NS1.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM NS2.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM
NS1.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM NS2.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM
Accept: PM, Payeer, Bitcoin

Регистрация здесь: http://bits-express.com/

Мой депозит:
Цитата:
The amount of 50 USD has been withdrawn from your Perfect Money account.
Accounts: U4603107->U11218749. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment.
Deposit to bits-express.com User zozo278..
Date: 12:18 05.02.17. Batch: 163121699.
Старый Сегодня, 17:25
#2
 
Регистрация: 18.11.2012
Сообщений: 5
Благодарностей: 0
КП: 0.000
Re: Bits express - bits-express.com
Деп

Sent Payment 10.00 USD to account U11218749. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to bits-express.com
Александр Штурм на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 17:37
#3
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 28.10.2011
Сообщений: 6,770
Благодарностей: 3,957
КП: 0.047
Re: Bits express - bits-express.com
Цитата:
After I make a withdrawal request, when will the funds be available on my ecurrency account?
Funds are usually available within 12 business hours
Выплаты до полутора суток.
Ну, удачи
Старый Сегодня, 17:40
#4
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 24.12.2015
Сообщений: 1,397
Благодарностей: 718
КП: 0.152
Re: Bits express - bits-express.com
Цитата:
Сообщение от alienwolf Посмотреть сообщение
Выплаты до полутора суток.
Ну, удачи
+ даже ссл нет и диз шлаковый, админ, уходи в проблемные добровольно
