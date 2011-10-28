Xetang Топ Мастер

Пол: Мужской Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи Регистрация: 05.12.2012 Сообщений: 11,588 Благодарностей: 873 КП: 0.001

Bits express - bits-express.com

Цитата: Bits-express.com is an independently owned and operated company consisting of nothing but experienced, highly-trained financial professionals. We help to build partnerships and achieve goals by finding unique investment options.

The primary mission of our Company is to create economic value for its clients and investor-co-partners through the identification and acquisition of trading assets that provide above-average returns to investors and display significant upside potential.

Our main focus is on various foreign exchange and currency related investment opportunities.

Primarily, we focus on day trading and related traditional investment options.



125% -150% после 1 дня

План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)

План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 125,00

План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 140,00

План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 150.00



200% -300% через 5 дней

План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)

План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 200,00

План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 250,00

План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 300.00



500% -800% через 10 дней

План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)

План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 500.00

План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 600,00

План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 800,00



1200% -2000% после 20 дней

План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)

План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 1200,00

План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 1500,00

План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 2000,00



Цитата: SSL-шифрование

Защита от DDoS

Лицензионный скрипт

Регистратору Namecheap INC.

Создание 2017-02-03

Expire 2018-02-03

Обновление 2017-02-03

NS NS1.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM NS2.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM

NS1.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM NS2.GOHOSTINGSSH.COM



Регистрация здесь:



Мой депозит:

Цитата: The amount of 50 USD has been withdrawn from your Perfect Money account.

Accounts: U4603107->U11218749. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment.

Deposit to bits-express.com User zozo278..

Date: 12:18 05.02.17. Batch: 163121699. Я не админ здесь!План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 125,00План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 140,00План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 150.00План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 200,00План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 250,00План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 300.00План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 500.00План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 600,00План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 800,00План нахождения Сумма ($) Прибыль (%)План 1 $ 5.00 - $ 2500,00 1200,00План 2 $ 2501,00 - $ 7000,00 1500,00План 3 $ 7001,00 - $ 500000,00 2000,00Accept: PM, Payeer, BitcoinРегистрация здесь: http://bits-express.com/

MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег На правах рекламы

http://hyiptank.net/ - Trusted Monitor | hyiptank.net - The best place to check status __________________