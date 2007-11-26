Soft Mining - soft-mining.net

Soft-Mining is a cryptocurrency cloud mining company established during the second quarter of 2016. We assist our investors in getting the most out of their investment. In the last month, we have made around 5% profit a day by using our state of the art algorithm! Soft-Mining cooperates with some of the largest mining farms all over the world. Including, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, France, Myanmar (Burma), and Taiwan. Together, we have formed a large network that ensures a high level of performance and reliability to get the most out of your investment.