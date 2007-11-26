Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 397,242 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Старый Сегодня, 13:55
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Женский
Регистрация: 26.11.2007
Сообщений: 11,062
Благодарностей: 820
КП: 0.004

награды Нострадамус 
Soft Mining - soft-mining.net
Начало онлайн Дата: 2017-01-04

Принимает: BitCoin

Новый проект: Soft-Mining

Минимальный вклад: $10

Рефские: 5%

Лицензионный скрипт: GoldCoders

Plans
Цитата:
0.95 - 1.25 daily profit for Lifetime
Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:
Цитата:
0.1258000BTC
https://btc.blockr.io/tx/info/56d834...fc0f5214ce1311
Цитата:
Soft-Mining is a cryptocurrency cloud mining company established during the second quarter of 2016. We assist our investors in getting the most out of their investment. In the last month, we have made around 5% profit a day by using our state of the art algorithm! Soft-Mining cooperates with some of the largest mining farms all over the world. Including, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, France, Myanmar (Burma), and Taiwan. Together, we have formed a large network that ensures a high level of performance and reliability to get the most out of your investment.
