Cryptonium - cryptonium.cc

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 17:47
Старый Сегодня, 17:27
#1
Любитель
 
Пол: Женский
Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи
Регистрация: 07.08.2013
Сообщений: 645
Благодарностей: 70
КП: 0.000
Cryptonium - cryptonium.cc
Я не админ,тема создана на условиях листинга.

Старт проекта: 02.01.2017



О проекте:
Цитата:
In 2016, we clinch to establish a business plan to span the business external side of the UK. We plan to build a few mining centers in Germany and Finland in 2017. In order to ensure investors timely profit and return of investment, Bentsen Lloyd has registered the company in London in July 2016. Since then, Cryptonium Limited officially accepts investments from all comers, regardless of their country of residence. Today the company furnish an superior position of funds under trust management service with the ability to make a profit every hour and get back principal deposit at any time. You can join our numerous investors on the website.
Инвестиционные планы:
Цитата:
4% Daily Forever (0.17% Hourly Forever)
5% Daily Forever(0.21 Hourly Forever)
6% Daily Forever (0.25 Hourly Forever)
7% Daily Forever(0.30 Hourly Forever)

Anytime Principal Withdraw
Платежные системы: BitCoin

Мин. депозит: 0.01 BTC (10$)

Партнерская программа: 5% - 3% - 2% - 1%

Вывод типа Мгновенно

SSL зашита от Comodo CA Limited

Лицензионный скрипт GoldCoders

Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:
Цитата:
https://blockchain.info/tx/c82d3f292...eabfe0210380bd

Старый Сегодня, 17:30
#2
Любитель
 
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 15.08.2016
Сообщений: 691
Благодарностей: 133
КП: 0.000
Re: Cryptonium - cryptonium.cc
Наконец то принесли на форум. Видел вчера его.
Дизайн нравится
SSL на год


Не нашел инфы по поводу штрафа за снятие депозита.
Старый Сегодня, 17:35
#3
Интересующийся
 
Пол: Женский
Регистрация: 03.01.2017
Сообщений: 24
Благодарностей: 2
КП: 0.000
Re: Cryptonium - cryptonium.cc
ПРОЕКТ ОТ АДМИНОВ БИЗНЕС-АНГЕЛ!
ссылка => goo.gl/Wb8dnX
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 17:47
