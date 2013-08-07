punkmonitor Любитель

Cryptonium - cryptonium.cc Я не админ,тема создана на условиях листинга.

Старт проекта: 02.01.2017







О проекте:

Цитата: In 2016, we clinch to establish a business plan to span the business external side of the UK. We plan to build a few mining centers in Germany and Finland in 2017. In order to ensure investors timely profit and return of investment, Bentsen Lloyd has registered the company in London in July 2016. Since then, Cryptonium Limited officially accepts investments from all comers, regardless of their country of residence. Today the company furnish an superior position of funds under trust management service with the ability to make a profit every hour and get back principal deposit at any time. You can join our numerous investors on the website.

Цитата: 4% Daily Forever (0.17% Hourly Forever)

5% Daily Forever(0.21 Hourly Forever)

6% Daily Forever (0.25 Hourly Forever)

7% Daily Forever(0.30 Hourly Forever)



Anytime Principal Withdraw



Мин. депозит: 0.01 BTC (10$)



Партнерская программа: 5% - 3% - 2% - 1%



Вывод типа Мгновенно



SSL зашита от Comodo CA Limited



Лицензионный скрипт GoldCoders



Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться



