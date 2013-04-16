pro-hyipmonitor Любитель

onepunchltd - onepunchltd.com I'm not Admin



https://onepunchltd.com/?ref=prohyip







Цитата: About "OnePunchLTD"



OnePunchLTD Limited offers affordable earnings for anyone. A modern company, whose core business direction is closely related to computer technology and software, has been developing new methods and effective algorithms of crypto mining. For several years, OnePunchLTD Limited not only has managed to build a few large data centers in UK, but also to equip them with powerful bitcoin mining hardware that around the clock provides with stable earnings growth.

In 2015, the company made a successful attempt to enter the international technology market with an offer of profitable cooperation. The main goal is to build a branch network of data centers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. Relevant climate, capital investment in construction and process equipment for mining are the main criteria for an interesting startup project with minimum requirements for investors and where anyone can participate or become a co-owner of the company after the share issue.





Plan Amount Spent ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $10.00 - $1000.00 113.00



No deposits for this plan





Plan Amount Spent ($) Daily Profit (%)

Plan 1 $20.00 - $25000.00 6.00

Accept: Perfecty Money, Payeer, Bitcoin

Min Spend:10$



