Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сегодня, 13:58
Сегодня, 13:35
#1
Любитель
onepunchltd - onepunchltd.com
I'm not Admin
https://onepunchltd.com/?ref=prohyip
Цитата:
About "OnePunchLTD"
OnePunchLTD Limited offers affordable earnings for anyone. A modern company, whose core business direction is closely related to computer technology and software, has been developing new methods and effective algorithms of crypto mining. For several years, OnePunchLTD Limited not only has managed to build a few large data centers in UK, but also to equip them with powerful bitcoin mining hardware that around the clock provides with stable earnings growth.
In 2015, the company made a successful attempt to enter the international technology market with an offer of profitable cooperation. The main goal is to build a branch network of data centers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. Relevant climate, capital investment in construction and process equipment for mining are the main criteria for an interesting startup project with minimum requirements for investors and where anyone can participate or become a co-owner of the company after the share issue.
Investment Plans:
Цитата:
113% After 10 Calendar Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $10.00 - $1000.00 113.00
No deposits for this plan
6% Daily on Business Days for 30 Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $20.00 - $25000.00 6.00
Accept: Perfecty Money, Payeer, Bitcoin
Min Spend:10$
https://onepunchltd.com/?ref=prohyip
Сегодня, 13:41
#2
Мастер
Re: onepunchltd - onepunchltd.com
регистратор GOOGLE INC.
Регистратор Статус ОК
Даты Созданный на 2016-12-07 - 2019-12-07 Срок - Обновлено 2016-12-28
Имя сервера (ов) EARTH.SUGARDNS.NET (имеет 2529 домены)
QUEEN.SUGARDNS.NET (имеет 2529 домены)
SKY.SUGARDNS.NET (имеет 2529 домены)
STAR.SUGARDNS.NET (имеет 2529 доменов)
Айпи адрес 108.166.218.37 - 62 других сайтов, размещенных на этом сервере
IP Location - Калифорния - Canyon Country - Techeve Ltd
добавлено через 6 минут
ТС нужен ваш вклад. Пожалуйста выложите платёжку в проект согласно правилам форума!
Сегодня, 13:49
#3
Топ Мастер
Re: onepunchltd - onepunchltd.com
Заезженный до нельзя дизайн, профита тут не будет, можно сразу в проблемные переносить!
Сегодня, 13:58
