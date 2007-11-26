Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 396,237 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

Tea House - tea-house.biz

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
При поддержке
Важная информация
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Стартовала бессрочная акция "Оплата за сообщения".
Уважаемый гость, стартовал новый этап конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500) подробнее...
Открылся магазин MMGP
С 10-летним юбилеем, MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 15:05
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 14:13
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Женский
Регистрация: 26.11.2007
Сообщений: 10,992
Благодарностей: 814
КП: 0.004

награды Нострадамус 
Tea House - tea-house.biz
Начало онлайн Дата: 2016-12-23

Принимает: PerfectMoney,BitCoin,Payeer, Advcash

Новый проект: TEA HOUSE INC LIMITED

Минимальный вклад: $10

Рефские: 2%

Лицензионный скрипт: GoldCoders

Plans:
Цитата:
101.5% After 2 Days
Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться

Мой вклад:
Цитата:
The amount of 100 USD has been withdrawn from your Perfect Money account. Accounts: U1329860->U12918018. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to Tea House - Have some tea. Make some money. User investspot.. Date: 10:23 23.12.16. Batch: 157961841.
Цитата:
Tea plantations in the mountains regions of Sri Lanka are give to mankind the best kinds of black tea in the world. The cost of some high grades of tea can reach several tens and even hundreds of thousands of dollars per pound! But at the same time consumption of this one of the most famous of drink continues to increase from year to year, giving the new opportunities for all tea traders in the world.
__________________
На правах рекламы: Вложи деньги с пользой - СтартапУМ!

InvestSpot - получить до 3000% RCB | HugePM | StablePower
nonogirl на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 14:53
#2
Топ Мастер
 
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: в реальности
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 24.09.2012
Сообщений: 19,626
Благодарностей: 11,073
КП: 0.519

награды Нострадамус 
Re: Tea House - tea-house.biz
Ну партизанит пускай пока потихоньку.
Легенда, по крайней мере, не стандартная в проекте.
__________________
На правах рекламы: Вложи деньги с пользой - СтартапУМ!

Мой вклад защищает Royal Fund | Марафон 3.0 Цель 25000 за годtrapper- invest.com –Независимый блог об инвестициях и криптовалютах, рефбеки партнерам
cotzp на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 14:58
#3
Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Россия
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 06.06.2014
Сообщений: 5,215
Благодарностей: 2,995
КП: 0.455
Re: Tea House - tea-house.biz
Такой план лучше на один день делать, а не на два растягивать.
__________________
На правах рекламы: Вложи деньги с пользой - СтартапУМ!

GQ MONITOR возврат потерь в хайпах RCB от 110%|Инвестирую через MONHYIP-лучший рефбек
FAIRMONITOR УНИКАЛЬНЫЙ БАНК-МОНИТОРИНГ-На сумму RCB+10% ежемесячно+бонусы
Обезопась свои деньги Royal Fund | С ним зарабатывают HyipManager
Prext на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 14:59
#4
Специалист
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 10.05.2016
Сообщений: 1,895
Благодарностей: 974
КП: 0.000
Re: Tea House - tea-house.biz
Как по мне, любой партизан лучше рассматривать после праздников... Чтоб не скинуться кому-то на мандарины и самому не остаться с Советским шампанским под ёлкой
При том странный маркетинг
ronaldo7 на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 15:05
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход
Похожие темы
Тема Автор Раздел Ответов Последнее сообщение
dream-house.club - Dream House Ярослав Яценко Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ 157 21.09.2014 00:33
Rich-House - rich-house.club all-hyips Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ 88 16.08.2014 23:15
cash-house.biz - Cash House Wolkott Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ 113 05.09.2013 00:49

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар 60 Seconds
60Seconds - my60s.org
От 60 Seconds в разделе «Черный список брокеров»
Аватар lomobodo
Самые дорогие покупки высокотехнологичных компаний
От lomobodo в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватара нет
WMID 118016925412
От pasatandr в разделе «Черный список должников»
Аватар tiu-bik
Турнир со взносами?
От tiu-bik в разделе «Наши опросы»
Аватара нет
Польская Биткоин биржа занимается благотворительностью
От Alex077 в разделе «Новости криптовалют»
Аватар TheGOLDskull
alivefunds - alivefunds.com
От TheGOLDskull в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
.     
Пользователей
396,237
Тем
444,583
Сообщений
10,794,592

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube