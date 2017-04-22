KitMine Bonus 1 Mh/s BTC, LTC, DOGE, DASH, REDCOIN - Облачный майнинг | MMGP

Я не админ!
Kitmine - develops software for cloud mining and ensures maintenance of the equipment in the data center.
Our mission is to make the production of crypto-currencies accessible to everyone, regardless of experience, investment value or technical skills. We hope to contribute to the development of mining technology, maintenance and development of digital currency and Bitcoin economic network. Our team wants to give their clients the opportunity to try to earn an income from mining.
Cloud mining offers a unique opportunity for easy entry, minimal risk and costs associated with the support and service of mining equipment. Due to the complex nature of the mining process, as well as dependence on different factors (eg the complexity of extracting Bitcoin, criptomoeda rate, etc.), it is difficult to predict the amount of payments very accurately, but Kitmine has target an annual return on investment of 400% for our customers.
If you have any questions or queries about Bitcoin's Kitmine or mining services in general, our team will be happy to respond.
What is Kitmine?
Kitmine offers a modern and secure asset management service in the Cloud Mining and Global Cryptography market since 2015.
Who is suitable for your services?
Anyone can join us, we cater for any individual, be it small investors or large investors.
Can I loose money with you?
No, you cannot loose money here, We make every effort to ensure the safety of your assets!
How can I open a Kitmine account?
Opening a Kitmine account is as simple as clicking the sign-up button at the top of the page.
Do I get profit every day?
With Kitmine you make profit 365 days a year.
Do you charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals?
yes
What is the minimum I can invest here?
Т.к. тут пусто то минималки походу вообще нет) Только не забываем про комиссии сети.
What payment systems do you operate?
We are working with the following payment systems: Bitcoin, Dash, Litecoin, ReddCoin, and Dogecoin.
How long does it take to process an order for service?
The media pull is done INSTANTLY and Automatically.
Can I register multiple accounts?
It is expressly forbidden to create multiple accounts by a user. Such an activity will result in blocking all created accounts!
Does the project offer an affiliate program?
Yes, in design an affiliate program is tailored You receive a profit of 7% to attract new users to our system.
What is the minimum amount to withdraw?
The minimum amount you can withdraw is 0.005 Litecoin, 20 Dogecoin, 20 ReddCoin, 0.005 Dash, Bitcon 0.01
I cannot enter my account, please help!
Do not worry. First, check the information you enter - login and password. If the data are correct, and the login attempt is unsuccessful, reset the password. To do this, use the feature on the login page.
Майнинг:
BTC, LTC, DOGE, DASH, REDCOIN и Mh/s
Минимальный вывод:
0.005 Litecoin, 20 Dogecoin, 20 ReddCoin, 0.005 Dash, Bitcon 0.01
Минимальный ввод:
нет инфы
Реферальные:
Мой депозит:
earn 7% per day for all your affiliates.
-100 doge
