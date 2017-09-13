BITTEC.eu Antminer S9, D3, L3 + - Криптовалюты: общий форум | MMGP
BITTEC.eu Antminer S9, D3, L3 +

Криптовалюты. Обсуждение теоретических вопросов.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 04:51
BITTEC.eu Antminer S9, D3, L3 +
BITTEC.eu is a European based company, selling Miners and mining equipment worldwide, as well as providing warranty and post-warranty service for ASICs in Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherland, Belgium, Poland, France).
in stock:
Antminer S9 - 8 pcs. - €1190;
Antminer D3 - 15 pcs. - €1190;
Antminer L3+ - over 30 pcs - €1290;
1 year Bitmain warranty for all production; shipping worldwide; accept bank payments, bitcoin, bitcoin cash and other payment services.
Visit our website: /wwwbittec.eu/
email us: /order@bittec.eu/
call us: +31 686 086 183 (09-17 EU time)
