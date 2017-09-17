BitminingZone Bonus 0.001 BTC 2%-5.7% - Заработок Криптовалют | MMGP

10 дней присматривался, решил все таки мониторить, после того как увидел, подтверждения выплат в Youtube.
Старт:
25.11.2017
Регистрация: https://bitmining.zone/?ref=Vad1mka1985
Легенда и контакты(без перевода):
FAQ(без перевода):
COMPANY NUMBER #11069987
BitMining Zone Limited offers powerful new servers for rent, which are located in the United Kingdom. Our high-tech equipment ready for operation and meets all quality requirements and technical characteristics for such devices. Today, we are happy to announce that we have opened our doors to anybody that's searching for a way to get their Bitcoins to work for them. This is exactly the service we provide for participants.
Company address
231 Mare Street, London
United Kingdom, E8 1EJ
Email : representatives@bitmining.zone
Email : admin@bitmining.zone
Инвестиционные планы:
STARTER ZONE
HOW TO GET SIGN UP BONUS?
Just go sign up page , complete registration get sign up bonus instantly.
HOW TO REGISTER IN THE PROJECT?
In the upper right corner of each page, there is a button "Registration". Click on it and, on the new page, fill in all the required fields. Also, do not forget to read the terms of the user agreement.
WHO IS ALLOWED TO REGISTER ON THE SITE?
Registration is open to any adult citizen of any country.
HOW MANY ACCOUNTS CAN I HAVE?
For one user only one account (personal cabinet) is available.
IS IT NECESSARY TO MAKE A DEPOSIT IMMEDIATELY AFTER (OR DURING) REGISTRATION?
No, you can study investment plans, get acquainted with other information and only after that top up your account.
HOW TO START EARNING IN THE PROJECT?
Your earnings will start as soon as you make your first deposit, after choosing an investment plan, and top up your account.
WHAT ARE OTHER TYPES OF EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO INVESTORS?
Affiliate program - the ability to generate income from your referrals, that is, those who register for your referral link.
HOW MANY DEPOSITS CAN I HAVE?
The number of deposits for one investor is not limited. You can not top up an existing one, only make a new one.
HOW TO WITHDRAW MY PROFIT?
For withdrawing, please enter to the account cabinet. If there are enough funds for withdrawals minimum 0.0005 btc fill out the form for withdrawal ,all withdrawals processing within 1-12 hours.
FROM WHICH DEVICES CAN I ACCESS MY ACCOUNT?
Your personal cabinet and all project features are available from any electronic device: a desktop, a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet
DAILY 2%
Min Deposit 0.00100000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.03000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
ADVANCED ZONE
DAILY 2.8%
Min Deposit 0.03100000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.30000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
PREMIUM ZONE
DAILY 4.2%
Min Deposit 0.31000000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.70000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
VIP ZONE
DAILY 5.7%
Min Deposit 0.71000000 BTC
Max Deposit 7.00000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
Комиссии и дополнительных сборов нет.
Длительность контрактов 1 год.
Минимальный депозит:
0.001 BTC
Минимальный вывод:
0.0005 BTC
Платежные системы:
Payeer, BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum
Реферальные:
8%, если сделать видео и стать официальным представителем 12%
Статистика: MEMBERS:
9366 DEPOSITS:
67.50246378Ƀ WITHDRAWALS:
4.72934210Ƀ
Мой депозит:
-0.001 BTC
https://blockchain.info/tx/150068445...1d5b067c4cc171