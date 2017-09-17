BitminingZone Bonus 0.001 BTC 2%-5.7% - Заработок Криптовалют | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Оплачивай общение по мобильному общением на mmgp!
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 433,361 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

BitminingZone Bonus 0.001 BTC 2%-5.7%

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Сайты, программы, краны, схемы и другие способы заработка криптовалют
При поддержке
YoBit.Net - The Biggest Exchange
Важная информация
Прими участие в конкурсе историй для Telegram канала форума!
Есть опыт работы с криптовалютами? Заведи Крипто-Блог и заработай на нём!
Торгуешь криптовалютой? Оставь свой отзыв о бирже!
Акция: "Криптобиржи: Поинт MMGP за отзыв"
Разбираешься в криптовалюте? Прими участие в акции Крипторайтер 2.0 (2-10 поинтов за 1000 символов)
Оплата за отзывы!
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 12:11
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 12:04
#1
Интересующийся
 
Имя: Вадим
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 32
Адрес: Севастополь
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 17.09.2017
Сообщений: 24
Благодарностей: 3
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
BitminingZone Bonus 0.001 BTC 2%-5.7%
10 дней присматривался, решил все таки мониторить, после того как увидел, подтверждения выплат в Youtube.
Старт: 25.11.2017
Регистрация: https://bitmining.zone/?ref=Vad1mka1985
Легенда и контакты(без перевода):
Цитата:
COMPANY NUMBER #11069987
BitMining Zone Limited offers powerful new servers for rent, which are located in the United Kingdom. Our high-tech equipment ready for operation and meets all quality requirements and technical characteristics for such devices. Today, we are happy to announce that we have opened our doors to anybody that's searching for a way to get their Bitcoins to work for them. This is exactly the service we provide for participants.
CONTACT US
Company address
231 Mare Street, London
United Kingdom, E8 1EJ
© Bitmining Zone - 2017
Contact
Email : representatives@bitmining.zone
Email : admin@bitmining.zone
FAQ(без перевода):
Цитата:
HOW TO GET SIGN UP BONUS?
Just go sign up page , complete registration get sign up bonus instantly.
HOW TO REGISTER IN THE PROJECT?
In the upper right corner of each page, there is a button "Registration". Click on it and, on the new page, fill in all the required fields. Also, do not forget to read the terms of the user agreement.
WHO IS ALLOWED TO REGISTER ON THE SITE?
Registration is open to any adult citizen of any country.
HOW MANY ACCOUNTS CAN I HAVE?
For one user only one account (personal cabinet) is available.
IS IT NECESSARY TO MAKE A DEPOSIT IMMEDIATELY AFTER (OR DURING) REGISTRATION?
No, you can study investment plans, get acquainted with other information and only after that top up your account.
HOW TO START EARNING IN THE PROJECT?
Your earnings will start as soon as you make your first deposit, after choosing an investment plan, and top up your account.
WHAT ARE OTHER TYPES OF EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO INVESTORS?
Affiliate program - the ability to generate income from your referrals, that is, those who register for your referral link.
HOW MANY DEPOSITS CAN I HAVE?
The number of deposits for one investor is not limited. You can not top up an existing one, only make a new one.
HOW TO WITHDRAW MY PROFIT?
For withdrawing, please enter to the account cabinet. If there are enough funds for withdrawals minimum 0.0005 btc fill out the form for withdrawal ,all withdrawals processing within 1-12 hours.
FROM WHICH DEVICES CAN I ACCESS MY ACCOUNT?
Your personal cabinet and all project features are available from any electronic device: a desktop, a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet
Инвестиционные планы:
STARTER ZONE
DAILY 2%
Min Deposit 0.00100000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.03000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
ADVANCED ZONE
DAILY 2.8%
Min Deposit 0.03100000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.30000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
PREMIUM ZONE
DAILY 4.2%
Min Deposit 0.31000000 BTC
Max Deposit 0.70000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
VIP ZONE
DAILY 5.7%
Min Deposit 0.71000000 BTC
Max Deposit 7.00000000 BTC
Min Withdrawal 0.0005 BTC
Комиссии и дополнительных сборов нет.
Длительность контрактов 1 год.
Минимальный депозит: 0.001 BTC
Минимальный вывод: 0.0005 BTC
Платежные системы: Payeer, BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum
Реферальные: 8%, если сделать видео и стать официальным представителем 12%
Статистика: MEMBERS: 9366 DEPOSITS: 67.50246378Ƀ WITHDRAWALS: 4.72934210Ƀ
Мой депозит: -0.001 BTC
https://blockchain.info/tx/150068445...1d5b067c4cc171
__________________
Реклама: YoBit.Net - У нас курс Биткойна Выше на 2-5 тысяч рублей!

vk.com/cryptocloudmine
Vad1mkaT1000 на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 12:11
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватара нет
obmentut.com лохотрон или нет.
От krafter в разделе «Архив: Обмен электронных валют»
Аватар ElarGroup3
Кабмин увеличил число субсидируемых перелетов в Крым
От ElarGroup3 в разделе «Политика и экономика»
Аватар ttxz
Биологическое оружие превратит будущее в ад, — глава медицинского направления Intel
От ttxz в разделе «Новости технологий и интернета»
Аватар An27
Не обновляется ns главного домена .pw
От An27 в разделе «Доменные имена»
Аватар bakster
5-hourly - 5-hourly.com
От bakster в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватар great4you
Как успешно войти в рынок, зная психологию людей.
От great4you в разделе «Видео-уроки»
.     
Пользователей
433,361
Тем
502,705
Сообщений
12,615,383

 Наши конкурсы
  Охота на ICO
  Крипторайтер 2.0
  Крипто-новости
  Лучший отзыв
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс
  Конкурс историй

 Наши блоги
  Крипто-блоги
  Форекс-блоги

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube
  Telegram
mmgp.telegram