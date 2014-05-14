Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 424,386 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Open money bounty contest- выполняй задания выигрывай призы

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Open money bounty contest- выполняй задания выигрывай призы
Open Money с гордостью объявляет о самом инновационном, захватывающем и лёгком способе заработать токены и награды, который когда-либо видел в ICO! Эта революционная система позволяет вам участвовать в интерактивном режиме и зарабатывать балы. Просто выполняйте ежедневные задания, приглашайте друзей, зарабатывайте баллы и участвуйте в розыгрыше:
1) BARSKA Biometric Keypad Safe
We'll be giving away one of these awesome biometric safes to the contest leader at each milestone (three in total).
2) Trezor Hard Wallet from Satoshi Labs
We'll be giving away one of these amazing hard wallets to the second place in the ranking at each milestone (three in total).
3) Cool Dictionary Safe
We'll be giving away one of these cool dictionary safes to the third place in the ranking at each milestone (three in total).
SAFE REWARD: 5,000 Bonus Points!
Reach 3,000 points and we'll give you 5,000 bonus points! (Awarded at the end of the contest)
SAFE REWARD: 1,000 Bonus Points!
Reach 1,000 Contest Points and we'll give you a bonus of another 1,000 points. (Awarded at the end of the contest)
SAFE REWARD: 500 Bonus Points!
Reach 500 contest points and we'll give you a bonus of 500 more points! (awarded at end of contest)
Регистрация/
