MultiMiner v7.1.9 (Новая версия)

Он очень популярный у забугорных пользователей.

Я сливаю его сюда с другого форума.

Цитата: Hi guys today i will talk with you about a bitcoin miner called "MultiMiner" ..

i have downloaded this software 1 month ago and i have to say that it works

nice .. i have just earned about 0.37 bitcoin and this is not bad ..

now i decided to share this software with you i leave some images













Download/Скачать

This thread is only for informative purpose

