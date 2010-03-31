Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 421,842 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
MultiMiner v7.1.9 (Новая версия)

Обсуждение процесса поиска новых блоков для цепочки транзакций в сетях криптовалют. Майнинг, как эмиссия койнов различных криптовалют. Обсуждение сервисов коллективного майнинга.
MultiMiner v7.1.9 (Новая версия)
Всем привет, нашел очень крутой майнер.
Он очень популярный у забугорных пользователей.
Я сливаю его сюда с другого форума.
Вот что писал автор.


Цитата:
Hi guys today i will talk with you about a bitcoin miner called "MultiMiner" ..
i have downloaded this software 1 month ago and i have to say that it works
nice .. i have just earned about 0.37 bitcoin and this is not bad ..
now i decided to share this software with you i leave some images







Download/Скачать
This thread is only for informative purpose
thank you , best regards
