MultiMiner v7.1.9 (Новая версия)

Всем привет, нашел очень крутой майнер.
Он очень популярный у забугорных пользователей.
Я сливаю его сюда с другого форума.
Вот что писал автор.
Download/Скачать
Цитата:
|
Hi guys today i will talk with you about a bitcoin miner called "MultiMiner" ..
i have downloaded this software 1 month ago and i have to say that it works
nice .. i have just earned about 0.37 bitcoin and this is not bad ..
now i decided to share this software with you i leave some images
This thread is only for informative purpose
thank you , best regards