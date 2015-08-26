Dioreum

Dioreum - Intelligent Monetary Systems (Cryptocurrency)*



Dioreum Origin is a new powerful infrastructure opensource decentralized system built by a network of independent data scientists, programmers, engineers, industry and global community leaders to bring transparency and simplicity to digital money for general use.



Our mission is to accelerate the development of a better and transparent financial system. The Independent Dioreum Economic Currency is affirmed by Gold at the instant of all transactions. A progressive cryptocurrency with two separates non-correlated systems the first Origin dClear independent and the second Origin dFiat-based decentralized governance integrated into its blockstream.



Dioreum Origin seeking awesome team members:



- Programmers

- Developers

- Industry Leaders

- Marketing & Business Development

- Compliance / Legal

- Advisors



JOIN THE DIOREUM NETWORK:



Joins the Movement:

