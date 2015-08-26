Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 420,780 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Dioreum - Intelligent Monetary Systems (Cryptocurrency)

Все новости о платежных криптовалютах, таких как BitCoin, LiteCoin, PPCoin и прочих подобных p2p валютах
Dioreum - Intelligent Monetary Systems (Cryptocurrency)*
dFiat & dClear Cryptocurrency

Dioreum Origin is a new powerful infrastructure opensource decentralized system built by a network of independent data scientists, programmers, engineers, industry and global community leaders to bring transparency and simplicity to digital money for general use.

Our mission is to accelerate the development of a better and transparent financial system. The Independent Dioreum Economic Currency is affirmed by Gold at the instant of all transactions. A progressive cryptocurrency with two separates non-correlated systems the first Origin dClear independent and the second Origin dFiat-based decentralized governance integrated into its blockstream.

Dioreum Origin seeking awesome team members:

- Programmers
- Developers
- Industry Leaders
- Marketing & Business Development
- Compliance / Legal
- Advisors

JOIN THE DIOREUM NETWORK: http://network.dioreum.org

Joins the Movement: http://www.dioreum.com
twitter: http://www.dioreum.com/thedioreum
