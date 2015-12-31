Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Vario Bit Ltd - variobit.com
Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.

Старт 20/06/2017

языки: EN

Новый проект: Vario Bit Ltd



Описание программы
Цитата:
Vario Bit Ltd, is a financial organization build up to provide a source of passive income for the investors round the globe. The company has been performing it's financial operations for the past 10 years in an offline environment at (Hampshire, United Kingdom) and serving the investors with the best returns in the market. Vario Bit invests in the Crypto Currency and mining of Bitcoin, as well as other resources of income that includes but not limited to Land, Real Estate, Stocks and Bonds.
Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:
Vario Bit Ltd - финансовая организация, создающая источник пассивного дохода для инвесторов по всему миру. Компания осуществляет свои финансовые операции в течение последних 10 лет в оффшорной среде в (Хэмпшир, Соединенное Королевство) и обслуживает инвесторов с лучшей отдачей на рынке. Vario Bit инвестирует в Crypto Currency и добычу Bitcoin, а также другие ресурсы дохода, которые включают, но не ограничиваясь, землю, недвижимость, акции и облигации.
+ Информация о компании
Цитата:
+ Company name: Vario Bit LTD
+ Address: Warwick House Overton Road, Brixton, London, SW9 7JP, United Kingdom
+ Phone number: (+44) 1234817569
+ Email: admin@variobit.com
+ Инвестиционные планы:
Цитата:
5% daily for 30 days / 4% daily for 45 days / 110% after 7 days


Цитата:
* Принимает: Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin, AdvCash.
* Минимальный депозит: $10 / 50000$
* Реф. программа: 5%/3%/1%
* DDoS защита: Ovh Sas
* Скрипт: GoldCoders - Licensed
* SSL: GREENBAR - COMODO EV SSL
* Выплаты: Manual

Цитата:
Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License
variobit.com - Licensed

+ Whois
Цитата:
Name Server: NS1.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM
Name Server: NS2.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM

IP Address: - 91.134.235.139 is hosted on a dedicated server
IP Location: - Hauts-de-france - Roubaix - Ovh Sas

Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Domain: Created on 2017-06-16 - Expires on 2018-06-16 - Updated on 2017-06-16

+ Мой вклад:
Цитата:
The amount of 100 USD has been withdrawn from your account. Accounts: U4227222->U14217029. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to variobit.com User MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 18:08 20.06.17. Batch: 179656901.

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.
Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.
Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!
Re: Vario Bit Ltd - variobit.com
Опять эти 5% на 30 дней. Хотя есть и другие планы.
Еще и легенда заюзана до дыр
Короче, пока на забор:-\
