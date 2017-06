legacy-kings.com - Legacy Kings

The certificate was issued by Comodo. Write review of Comodo



The certificate will expire in 364 days.



The hostname (legacy-kings.com) is correctly listed in the certificate.

Common name: legacy-kings.com

SANs: legacy-kings.com

Valid from June 3, 2017 to June 4, 2018

Serial Number: 385a86f75aa58955a7fdee3cc1c3e1b4

Signature Algorithm: sha256WithRSAEncryption

Issuer: COMODO RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA