TheGOLDskull Топ Мастер

Пол: Мужской Возраст: 29 Регистрация: 14.04.2007 Сообщений: 68,831 Благодарностей: 3,764 УГ: 6 КП: 0.026 подарки награды

BitCoin Mining LTD - bitcoin3.biz BitCoin Mining LTD





Старт 28.05.2017

Я не владелец / не админ проекта.



Легенда (машинный перевод):

Цитата: BitCoin Mining LTD. is a legal company registered in the United Kingdom providing its investment services to the members all around the world. Our Company No. 09822814, Anyone can check our company incorporation details by search on http://wck2.companieshouse.gov.uk/ website.



Bitcoin Mining Ltd., was established toward the end of 2011. They became acquainted with one another by utilizing the same stage for purchasing and offering Bitcoins. As our organization and its client base developed, new mining ranches were developed and a few extra individuals procured, particularly software engineers and specialists.



The present colleagues from distinctive exploratory orders, yet our normal confidence in cryptocurrencies has united us. We are all solid devotees to the eventual fate of advanced monetary standards and we cherish being a piece of this developing group! Планы :



Цитата: 10.5% - 20% Hourly For 10 Hours

Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 10.50

Plan 2 $1001.00 - $2500.00 12.50

Plan 3 $2501.00 - $5000.00 15.00

Plan 4 $5001.00 - $10000.00 18.00

Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 20.00



110% - 200% After 1 Day

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1500.00 110.00

Plan 2 $1501.00 - $2500.00 125.00

Plan 3 $2501.00 - $7000.00 150.00

Plan 4 $7001.00 - $10000.00 175.00

Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 200.00



140% - 1200% After 4 Days

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 140.00

Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 350.00

Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 450.00

Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 850.00

Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 1200.00



350% - 3500% After 14 Days

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 350.00

Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 500.00

Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 2500.00

Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 3000.00

Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 3500.00



1550% - 9999% After 27 Days

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $2500.00 1550.00

Plan 2 $2501.00 - $5000.00 1650.00

Plan 3 $5001.00 - $7500.00 1800.00

Plan 4 $7501.00 - $15000.00 5000.00

Plan 5 $15001.00 - $500000.00 9999.00 Принимает : PerfectMoney , Bitcoin ,

Adv cash и Payeer .

Скрипт : Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License

bitcoin3.biz - Licensed

Реферальная система : до 10%

Минимальный вклад : $1

Выплаты : Инстант







Whois Record ( last updated on 2016-10-19 )

Цитата: Email



Registrant Org WhoisGuard, Inc. was found in ~5,613,937 other domains



Dates Created on 2017-05-08 - Expires on 2018-05-07 - Updated on 2017-05-08



IP Address 91.134.235.138 is hosted on a dedicated server



IP Location France - Hauts-de-france - Roubaix - Ovh Sas

ASN France AS16276 OVH, FR (registered Feb 15, 2001)

Domain Status Registered And No Website

Whois History 1 record has been archived since 2017-05-09



IP History 2 changes on 2 unique IP addresses over 0 years



Hosting History 1 change on 2 unique name servers over 0 year



Whois Server whois.biz



Name Server: NS2.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM

Name Server: NS1.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM

Created by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.

Last Updated by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC. >>> Ссылка для регистрации <<<



Наш вклад :



05.28.17 22:50 Account Transfer -70.00 Sent Payment: 70.00 USD to account U13142063 from U1825364. Batch: 177423485. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to BitCoin Mining LTD User gsmonitor. Я не владелец / не админ проекта.Adv: Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager Licensebitcoin3.biz - Licensed: до 10%: $1: Инстант05.28.17 22:50 Account Transfer -70.00 Sent Payment: 70.00 USD to account U13142063 from U1825364. Batch: 177423485. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to BitCoin Mining LTD User gsmonitor.

MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег На правах рекламы

GS Monitor - Лучший ХАЙП монитор с самым высоким рефбеком и страховкой! __________________