BitCoin Mining LTD - bitcoin3.biz

Старт 28.05.2017
Я не владелец / не админ проекта.
BitCoin Mining LTD. is a legal company registered in the United Kingdom providing its investment services to the members all around the world. Our Company No. 09822814, Anyone can check our company incorporation details by search on http://wck2.companieshouse.gov.uk/ website.
Bitcoin Mining Ltd., was established toward the end of 2011. They became acquainted with one another by utilizing the same stage for purchasing and offering Bitcoins. As our organization and its client base developed, new mining ranches were developed and a few extra individuals procured, particularly software engineers and specialists.
The present colleagues from distinctive exploratory orders, yet our normal confidence in cryptocurrencies has united us. We are all solid devotees to the eventual fate of advanced monetary standards and we cherish being a piece of this developing group!
Планы :
10.5% - 20% Hourly For 10 Hours
Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 10.50
Plan 2 $1001.00 - $2500.00 12.50
Plan 3 $2501.00 - $5000.00 15.00
Plan 4 $5001.00 - $10000.00 18.00
Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 20.00
110% - 200% After 1 Day
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1500.00 110.00
Plan 2 $1501.00 - $2500.00 125.00
Plan 3 $2501.00 - $7000.00 150.00
Plan 4 $7001.00 - $10000.00 175.00
Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 200.00
140% - 1200% After 4 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 140.00
Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 350.00
Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 450.00
Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 850.00
Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 1200.00
350% - 3500% After 14 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 350.00
Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 500.00
Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 2500.00
Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 3000.00
Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 3500.00
1550% - 9999% After 27 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $2500.00 1550.00
Plan 2 $2501.00 - $5000.00 1650.00
Plan 3 $5001.00 - $7500.00 1800.00
Plan 4 $7501.00 - $15000.00 5000.00
Plan 5 $15001.00 - $500000.00 9999.00
Принимает : PerfectMoney , Bitcoin,
Advcash и Payeer. Скрипт : Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License
bitcoin3.biz - Licensed Реферальная система : до 10% Минимальный вклад : $1 Выплаты : Инстант
Whois Record ( last updated on 2016-10-19 )
Email
Registrant Org WhoisGuard, Inc. was found in ~5,613,937 other domains
Dates Created on 2017-05-08 - Expires on 2018-05-07 - Updated on 2017-05-08
IP Address 91.134.235.138 is hosted on a dedicated server
IP Location France - Hauts-de-france - Roubaix - Ovh Sas
ASN France AS16276 OVH, FR (registered Feb 15, 2001)
Domain Status Registered And No Website
Whois History 1 record has been archived since 2017-05-09
IP History 2 changes on 2 unique IP addresses over 0 years
Hosting History 1 change on 2 unique name servers over 0 year
Whois Server whois.biz
Name Server: NS2.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM
Name Server: NS1.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM
Created by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Last Updated by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.