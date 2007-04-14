Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Общайся на MMGP - стань богаче!
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 411,878 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

BitCoin Mining LTD - bitcoin3.biz

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и имеют основные планы с почасовыми выплатами.
При поддержке
Супер заработки - Блог об инвестициях и заработке
Важная информация
Как регулярно получать статус "Премиум" бесплатно?
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 02:22
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 01:49
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 29
Регистрация: 14.04.2007
Сообщений: 68,831
Благодарностей: 3,764
УГ: 6
КП: 0.026
подарки
награды Ветеран MMGP.RU 
BitCoin Mining LTD - bitcoin3.biz
BitCoin Mining LTD


Старт 28.05.2017
Я не владелец / не админ проекта.

Легенда (машинный перевод):
Цитата:
BitCoin Mining LTD. is a legal company registered in the United Kingdom providing its investment services to the members all around the world. Our Company No. 09822814, Anyone can check our company incorporation details by search on http://wck2.companieshouse.gov.uk/ website.

Bitcoin Mining Ltd., was established toward the end of 2011. They became acquainted with one another by utilizing the same stage for purchasing and offering Bitcoins. As our organization and its client base developed, new mining ranches were developed and a few extra individuals procured, particularly software engineers and specialists.

The present colleagues from distinctive exploratory orders, yet our normal confidence in cryptocurrencies has united us. We are all solid devotees to the eventual fate of advanced monetary standards and we cherish being a piece of this developing group!
Планы :

Цитата:
10.5% - 20% Hourly For 10 Hours
Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 10.50
Plan 2 $1001.00 - $2500.00 12.50
Plan 3 $2501.00 - $5000.00 15.00
Plan 4 $5001.00 - $10000.00 18.00
Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 20.00

110% - 200% After 1 Day
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1500.00 110.00
Plan 2 $1501.00 - $2500.00 125.00
Plan 3 $2501.00 - $7000.00 150.00
Plan 4 $7001.00 - $10000.00 175.00
Plan 5 $10001.00 - $500000.00 200.00

140% - 1200% After 4 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 140.00
Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 350.00
Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 450.00
Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 850.00
Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 1200.00

350% - 3500% After 14 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $10000.00 350.00
Plan 2 $10001.00 - $25000.00 500.00
Plan 3 $25001.00 - $50000.00 2500.00
Plan 4 $50001.00 - $80000.00 3000.00
Plan 5 $80001.00 - $500000.00 3500.00

1550% - 9999% After 27 Days
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $2500.00 1550.00
Plan 2 $2501.00 - $5000.00 1650.00
Plan 3 $5001.00 - $7500.00 1800.00
Plan 4 $7501.00 - $15000.00 5000.00
Plan 5 $15001.00 - $500000.00 9999.00
Принимает : PerfectMoney , Bitcoin,
Advcash и Payeer.
Скрипт : Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License
bitcoin3.biz - Licensed
Реферальная система : до 10%
Минимальный вклад : $1
Выплаты : Инстант



Whois Record ( last updated on 2016-10-19 )
Цитата:
Email

Registrant Org WhoisGuard, Inc. was found in ~5,613,937 other domains

Dates Created on 2017-05-08 - Expires on 2018-05-07 - Updated on 2017-05-08

IP Address 91.134.235.138 is hosted on a dedicated server

IP Location France - Hauts-de-france - Roubaix - Ovh Sas
ASN France AS16276 OVH, FR (registered Feb 15, 2001)
Domain Status Registered And No Website
Whois History 1 record has been archived since 2017-05-09

IP History 2 changes on 2 unique IP addresses over 0 years

Hosting History 1 change on 2 unique name servers over 0 year

Whois Server whois.biz

Name Server: NS2.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM
Name Server: NS1.DDOSPROTECTEDDNS.COM
Created by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Last Updated by Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
>>> Ссылка для регистрации <<<

Наш вклад :

05.28.17 22:50 Account Transfer -70.00 Sent Payment: 70.00 USD to account U13142063 from U1825364. Batch: 177423485. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to BitCoin Mining LTD User gsmonitor.
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

GS Monitor - Лучший ХАЙП монитор с самым высоким рефбеком и страховкой!
TheGOLDskull на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 02:22
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход
Похожие темы
Тема Автор Раздел Ответов Последнее сообщение
Ant Mining - Bitcoin Mining никогда не было так легко alexxzenkov Майнинг (mining) 26 24.05.2017 10:58
Bitcoin World + mining zdobniy Майнинг (mining) 0 23.12.2016 01:22
Bitcoin Mining LTD - bc3.biz Xetang Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ 157 05.11.2015 21:19

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар Anastas
ЦЕРН запустила Большой адронный коллайдер после двухлетнего перерыва
От Anastas в разделе «Новости технологий и интернета»
Аватар VictorSamus
Финансирование системы «112» сократят почти в 2 раза
От VictorSamus в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватара нет
Нужен совет о Системе «Эдванс»
От lipa в разделе «Вопросы от новичков»
Аватар Juliabest
Бутылка-фильтр многоразового использования
От Juliabest в разделе «Хочу купить»
Аватар Kirksan
Microsoft представила Skype для бизнеса
От Kirksan в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватар Влад555
"Калашников" - медицина вместо автоматов
От Влад555 в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
.     
Пользователей
411,878
Тем
471,594
Сообщений
11,669,522

 Наши конкурсы
  Лучший отзыв
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube