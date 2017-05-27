Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Thecashdollars.com/Make your money work for you!

Сегодня, 23:05
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Сегодня, 22:00
#1
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 27.05.2017
Сообщений: 1
Благодарностей: 0
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Thecashdollars.com/Make your money work for you!
Start 02/27/2017

Language: EN

New Project: TheCashDollars.com

I am not Admin or Owner Of this Program



+ Program Description:
TheCashDollars.com/Make your money work for you! is a secure investing firm which has prudential long term plans. We do not want to mislead you saying that we will give very high dividends however, you can be certain about the fact that you will get dividends for long years. Our goal is to provide dividends to all clients for long years. We are buying and selling reliable shares we determine on the world stock. We also make profit buying and selling goods and gold. We always follow the market.

+ Company Info:
+ Company name: THECASHDOLLARS LTD
+ Address: 1928 E. Highland Ave. Ste F104 PMB# 255
+ Registered in USA, Number 10599519
+ Phone number: +1.3478717726 (9:00 - 18:00)

+ Investment Plan:
. 0.4% Daily for 2 Years +$1/$50000;
. 1% Daily for 250 Days +$5/$45000;
. 3% Daily for 70 Days +$15/$40000;
. 5% Daily for 40 Days +$25/$35000;
. 7% Daily for 25 Days +$35/$30000;
. 200% After 50 Days +$20/$20000;
. 300% After 90 Days +$30/30000;
Test plan/Invest only once (101% After 1 Day)
. 101% After 1 Day +$1/$10.
MINIMUM WITHDRAW: $1 in all payments systems

* Payment System : Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin, AdvCash, OkPay, Paypal, Payza and NixMoney.
* Min/Max Investment: $1-$50 000
* Referral Commisson: 3-7%+2%+1%
* DdoS: COMODO
* SSL: COMODO POSITIVE SSL
* Domain: 5 Years
* Payment: Manual up 24 hours

+ Whois:
Name Server: NS1.THECASDOLLARS.COM
Name Server: NS2.THECASDOLLARS.COM
Created by Registrar: NAMESILO
Last Updated by Registrar: NAMESILO
Domain Registration Date: 2017-02-26
Domain Expiration Date: 2018-02-26

+ Proof Invest:
The amount of 3.40 USD has been deposited to your AdvCash account. Accounts: U916035915887>U045983804043 Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Withdraw to ProfitOnGuide from TheCashDollars.com - Make your money work for you! Date: 05.27.17 at 08:58, Batch: 6ca55ab5-b543-4c38-8fe2-a987a04d6a8a
Thanks admin!

>> JOIN NOW!!! <<

ProfitOnGuide.com - Professional HYIP Monitor - Highest RCB Up To 4000%
