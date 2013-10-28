myhyipsnet Профессионал

Пол: Мужской Инвестирую в: HYIP Регистрация: 31.12.2015 Сообщений: 4,087 Благодарностей: 409 УГ: 10 КП: 0.000 подарки

Energy Life - energy-life.biz Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.

Старт 24/05/2017



языки: EN



Новый проект: Energy Life







Описание программы

Цитата: Our company is an end-to-end, customer-oriented alternative energy company that is centered on marketing, trading, transportation, and distribution of the solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps in the UK and around the world.

Alternative energy sources of the third generation will revolutionize the world. A beginning has already been laid. Solar panels/system, wind turbines, heat pumps — that power the future of humanity. Despite the fact that alternative energy is still undeservedly little attention is paid, they continue to develop intensively. Perhaps soon the powers that be understand that irresponsible mining is more harm than good and a natural energy firmly a part of our daily life. Today, You can apply the hand to give impetus to progress in their country and surrounding world. Isn't it is much better investing in imaginary markets about values? Your funds will carry out multiple cycles and being multiplied – will get back to You in the form of equity Commission. So will happen after the financing of the state, as well as private entities.

Перевод с Google: (RU)

Цитата:

Наша компания - это комплексная, ориентированная на клиента, альтернативная энергетическая компания, которая сосредоточена на маркетинге, торговле, транспортировке и распределении солнечных панелей, ветровых турбин, тепловых насосов в Великобритании и во всем мире.

Альтернативные источники энергии третьего поколения революционизируют мир. Уже заложено начало. Солнечные панели / система, ветровые турбины, тепловые насосы - это сила будущего человечества. Несмотря на то, что альтернативная энергия по-прежнему незаслуженно уделяется мало внимания, они продолжают интенсивно развиваться. Возможно, скоро силы, которые поймут, что безответственная добыча - больше вреда, чем пользы, и естественная энергия, прочно часть нашей повседневной жизни. Сегодня вы можете применить руку, чтобы придать импульс прогрессу в своей стране и окружающем мире. Разве не намного лучше инвестировать в воображаемые рынки о ценностях? Ваши средства будут выполнять несколько циклов и быть умноженными - вернутся к вам в форме справедливости. Так будет и после финансирования государства, а также частных лиц.



+ Инвестиционные планы:

Цитата:

105% After 10 Calendar Days

6% Daily for 20 Business days

5% Daily for 30 Business days

3.5% Daily for 60 Business days









Цитата: * Принимает: Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin, AdvCash.

* Минимальный депозит: $10 -$10000

* Реф. программа: 7% / 2% / 1%

* DDoS защита: DDOS-GUARD

* Скрипт: Goldcoders Script

* SSL: PositiveSSL - COMODO CA Limited

* Выплаты: Manual

+ Whois

Цитата: Name Server: NS1.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS2.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS3.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM

Name Server: NS4.EASY-GEO-DNS.COM



IP Address: - 186.2.161.119 is hosted on a dedicated server

IP Location: - Guayas - Guayaquil - Ddos-guard Ecuador



Registrar: ENOM, INC.

Domain: Created on 2017-05-10 - Expires on 2018-05-09 - Updated on 2017-05-10

+ Мой вклад:

Цитата: The amount of 200 USD has been withdrawn from your account. Accounts: U4227222->U12379450. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to energy-life.biz User MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 17:31 24.05.17. Batch: 177058189.

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<



Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.

Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.

Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения! [CENTER]

MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег На правах рекламы

- High Quality Monitor __________________ MYHYIPS.NET - High Quality Monitor