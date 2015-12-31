Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Куплю души по 5 поинтов за штуку. Чичиков.
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 410,895 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

Satoshi Investments - satoshinv.com

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
При поддержке
Инвестиции в интернете с Profvest.com
Важная информация
Кто станет "Бизнес-леди MMGP-2017" ($2295)? - Не пропусти онлайн-награждение участниц!
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 15:50
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 15:38
#1
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 31.12.2015
Сообщений: 3,988
Благодарностей: 402
УГ: 10
КП: 0.000
подарки
Satoshi Investments - satoshinv.com
Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.

Старт 14/05/2017

языки: EN

Новый проект: Satoshi Investments



Описание программы
Цитата:

Satoshi Investments is an investment club revolutionising the digital coin trading market through investment robots trading over 1000 cryptocurrencies.

Despite appearances, cryptocurrency is a lot more than just a bunch of digital numbers that people have assigned monetary value to. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin allow for a decentralised public ledger system, which is collectively known as the Blockchain. The cryptographic Blockchain technology is the power source behind Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and all the other bitcoin alternatives and is what makes them “cryptocurrencies”.

By having the right information at the right time, and understanding how the market will respond to the information, it becomes all too easy to stay head of trends and accurately predict whether cryptocurrencies will rise or fall. On top of having this fundamental analysis, Satoshi Investments offers complete technical analysis with a cutting-edge moder

Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:

Satoshi Investments - инвестиционный клуб, революционизирующий рынок цифровых монеток через инвестиционные роботы, торгующие более чем 1000 криптовалютами.

Несмотря на внешность, криптовалюта намного больше, чем просто набор цифровых чисел, которым люди приписывают денежную ценность. Криптовалюты, такие как биткойны, допускают децентрализованную публичную книгу, которая в целом известна как Блокчейн. Криптографическая технология Blockchain является источником питания для биткойнов, Litecoin, Dash и других альтернативных биткойнов, что и делает их «криптовалютами».

Имея нужную информацию в нужное время и понимая, как рынок отреагирует на эту информацию, становится слишком легко оставаться руководителем тенденций и точно прогнозировать, повысятся или упадут криптовалюты. Помимо этого фундаментального анализа, Satoshi Investments предлагает полный технический анализ с ультрасовременной модерой

+ Инвестиционные планы:
Цитата:


3.0% DAILY FOR 40 DAYS
3.3% DAILY FOR 50 DAYS
3.5% DAILY FOR 60 DAYS
4.0% DAILY FOR 70 DAYS




Цитата:
* Принимает: BitCoin.
* Минимальный депозит: 0.010000 BTC - 25.000000 BTC
* Реф. программа: 8%/3%/1%
* DDoS защита: Dancom Ltd
* Скрипт: H-Script - Licensed
* SSL: PositiveSSL - COMODO CA Limited
* Выплаты: Manual

+ Whois
Цитата:
Name Server: NS1.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS2.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS3.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS4.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS5.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS6.DDOS-GUARD.NET

IP Address: - 190.115.29.58 is hosted on a dedicated server
IP Location: - Belize - Belize City - Dancom Ltd

Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Domain: Created on 2017-03-19 - Expires on 2026-03-19 - Updated on 2017-03-20

+ Мой вклад:
Цитата:
You just sent 0.11059767 BTC (worth $192.39 USD) to 34L4ATHyk2Hw61ZoZfmjbSuMkgesN1PcTj using Coinbase.
https://btc.blockr.io/tx/info/9c4ad9...89be0c9858c57d

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.
Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.
Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

MYHYIPS.NET - High Quality Monitor
myhyipsnet на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 15:50
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар Roman101
Интернет обложат податью
От Roman101 в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватар Александр Виоленцис
Крымчане начали массово восстанавливать украинские паспорта
От Александр Виоленцис в разделе «Политика и экономика»
Аватар Александра 81
Как фотографу стать онлайн бизнесменом?
От Александра 81 в разделе «Заработок в интернете: общий форум»
Аватар bakster
HourlyGlobal - hourlyglobal.com
От bakster в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватара нет
Зарубежные PR агенства
От SergeyL в разделе «Вопросы по маркетингу от новичков»
Аватар osnovatell
Как Вы относитесь к черным методам раскрутки?
От osnovatell в разделе «Поисковая оптимизация»
.     
Пользователей
410,895
Тем
469,772
Сообщений
11,611,325

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube