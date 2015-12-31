myhyipsnet Профессионал

Satoshi Investments - satoshinv.com Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.



Старт 14/05/2017



языки: EN



Новый проект: Satoshi Investments







Описание программы

Satoshi Investments is an investment club revolutionising the digital coin trading market through investment robots trading over 1000 cryptocurrencies.



Despite appearances, cryptocurrency is a lot more than just a bunch of digital numbers that people have assigned monetary value to. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin allow for a decentralised public ledger system, which is collectively known as the Blockchain. The cryptographic Blockchain technology is the power source behind Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and all the other bitcoin alternatives and is what makes them “cryptocurrencies”.



By having the right information at the right time, and understanding how the market will respond to the information, it becomes all too easy to stay head of trends and accurately predict whether cryptocurrencies will rise or fall. On top of having this fundamental analysis, Satoshi Investments offers complete technical analysis with a cutting-edge moder



Satoshi Investments - инвестиционный клуб, революционизирующий рынок цифровых монеток через инвестиционные роботы, торгующие более чем 1000 криптовалютами.



Несмотря на внешность, криптовалюта намного больше, чем просто набор цифровых чисел, которым люди приписывают денежную ценность. Криптовалюты, такие как биткойны, допускают децентрализованную публичную книгу, которая в целом известна как Блокчейн. Криптографическая технология Blockchain является источником питания для биткойнов, Litecoin, Dash и других альтернативных биткойнов, что и делает их «криптовалютами».



Имея нужную информацию в нужное время и понимая, как рынок отреагирует на эту информацию, становится слишком легко оставаться руководителем тенденций и точно прогнозировать, повысятся или упадут криптовалюты. Помимо этого фундаментального анализа, Satoshi Investments предлагает полный технический анализ с ультрасовременной модерой



+ Инвестиционные планы:

3.0% DAILY FOR 40 DAYS

3.3% DAILY FOR 50 DAYS

3.5% DAILY FOR 60 DAYS

4.0% DAILY FOR 70 DAYS









* Минимальный депозит: 0.010000 BTC - 25.000000 BTC

* Реф. программа: 8%/3%/1%

* DDoS защита: Dancom Ltd

* Скрипт: H-Script - Licensed

* SSL: PositiveSSL - COMODO CA Limited

* Выплаты: Manual

Цитата: Name Server: NS1.DDOS-GUARD.NET

Name Server: NS2.DDOS-GUARD.NET

Name Server: NS3.DDOS-GUARD.NET

Name Server: NS4.DDOS-GUARD.NET

Name Server: NS5.DDOS-GUARD.NET

Name Server: NS6.DDOS-GUARD.NET



IP Address: - 190.115.29.58 is hosted on a dedicated server

IP Location: - Belize - Belize City - Dancom Ltd



Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.

Domain: Created on 2017-03-19 - Expires on 2026-03-19 - Updated on 2017-03-20

+ Мой вклад:

Цитата: You just sent 0.11059767 BTC (worth $192.39 USD) to 34L4ATHyk2Hw61ZoZfmjbSuMkgesN1PcTj using Coinbase.

https://btc.blockr.io/tx/info/9c4ad9...89be0c9858c57d

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.

Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.

Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!

