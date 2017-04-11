cotzp Топ Мастер

Имя: Сергей Пол: Мужской Адрес: в реальности Инвестирую в: HYIP Регистрация: 24.09.2012 Сообщений: 20,851 Благодарностей: 11,241 УГ: 11 КП: 0.517 подарки награды

MINDENCE - mindence.tech Внимание! Я не являюсь админом проекта или его соучредителем.

Данная тема носит сугубо ознакомительный характер и не является призывом к инвестированию.









Предлагаю к ознакомлению среднепроцентный инвестиционный бизнес-проект

"MINDENCE Innovative Technologies"





О ПРОЕКТЕ:

Цитата: Кто мы?

Mindence Innovative Technologies – инновационно-технологическая компания, которая имеет собственные высокотехнологичные разработки и использует в полной мере научный потенциал своих сотрудников.

Вместе с тем, наша компания находится в постоянном развитии и поиске новых путей для совершенствования и увеличения прибыли. И это является нашей основной целью как коммерчески ориентированной компании.



Использование интеллектуальных программных разработок в области криптомайнинга и трейдинга на рынке Forex, а также инновационные разработки в области экзосистем для людей с ограниченными возможностями – это составные части уникального бизнес-решения от нашей компании, консолидируя которые, мы получаем неизменно положительный и стабильный результат при генерировании прибыли для наших инвесторов.

технические характеристики



данные сервера, защита, SSL



Domain Name: MINDENCE.TECH
Registry Domain ID: D46401535-CNIC
Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.namecheap.com
Updated Date: 2017-04-11T08:43:46.0Z
Creation Date: 2017-03-31T08:49:56.0Z
Registry Expiry Date: 2018-03-31T23:59:59.0Z
Registrar: Namecheap
Registrar IANA ID: 1068
Domain Status: serverTransferProhibited
Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited
Registrant Country: PA
Name Server: NS1.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS2.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS3.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS4.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS5.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS6.DDOS-GUARD.NET
DNSSEC: unsigned

mindence.tech resolves to 186.2.161.27
Server Type: ddos-guard.net
The certificate should be trusted by all major web browsers (all the correct intermediate certificates are installed).
The certificate was issued by Comodo.
The certificate will expire in 362 days.
The hostname (mindence.tech) is correctly listed in the certificate.
Common name: mindence.tech
SANs: mindence.tech, www.mindence.tech
Organization: MINDENCE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Location: London, London, GB
Valid from May 10, 2017 to May 11, 2018
Serial Number: 2ec699b5ad225919244a138bd7906b8c
Signature Algorithm: sha256WithRSAEncryption
Issuer: COMODO RSA Extended Validation Secure Server CA



Сайт работает на H-script ( licensed )

Поэтому: Прописываем платежные реквизиты►►►Пополняем баланс►►►Активируем вклад



Проект работает с:

Perfect Money

Advanced Cash

Payeer

Bitcoin





Инвестиционный план

Доходность: 3.33%

Срок вклада: 45 календарных дней

Минимальная сумма вклада: 10$

Максимальная сумма вклада: нет

Возврат вклада: включен в ежедневные начисления

Начисления: каждый день

Выплаты: каждый день



ВРЕМЕННЫЕ ЛИМИТЫ ПО ИНВЕСТИЦИЯМ

СМОТРЕТЬ ТАБЛИЦУ

Дата Доступный лимит Принято средств

14.05.2017 3000.00 USD 200.00 USD

15.05.2017 3050.00 USD 0.00 USD

16.05.2017 3100.00 USD 0.00 USD

17.05.2017 3150.00 USD 0.00 USD

18.05.2017 3200.00 USD 0.00 USD

19.05.2017 3250.00 USD 0.00 USD

20.05.2017 3300.00 USD 0.00 USD

21.05.2017 3350.00 USD 0.00 USD

22.05.2017 3400.00 USD 0.00 USD

23.05.2017 3450.00 USD 0.00 USD

24.05.2017 3500.00 USD 0.00 USD

25.05.2017 3550.00 USD 0.00 USD

26.05.2017 3600.00 USD 0.00 USD

27.05.2017 3650.00 USD 0.00 USD

28.05.2017 3700.00 USD 0.00 USD

29.05.2017 3750.00 USD 0.00 USD

30.05.2017 3800.00 USD 0.00 USD

31.05.2017 3850.00 USD 0.00 USD

01.06.2017 3900.00 USD 0.00 USD

02.06.2017 3950.00 USD 0.00 USD

03.06.2017 4000.00 USD 0.00 USD

04.06.2017 4050.00 USD 0.00 USD

05.06.2017 4100.00 USD 0.00 USD

06.06.2017 4150.00 USD 0.00 USD

07.06.2017 4200.00 USD 0.00 USD

08.06.2017 4250.00 USD 0.00 USD

09.06.2017 4300.00 USD 0.00 USD

10.06.2017 4350.00 USD 0.00 USD

11.06.2017 4400.00 USD 0.00 USD

12.06.2017 4450.00 USD 0.00 USD

13.06.2017 4500.00 USD 0.00 USD

14.06.2017 4650.00 USD 0.00 USD

15.06.2017 4800.00 USD 0.00 USD

16.06.2017 4950.00 USD 0.00 USD

17.06.2017 5100.00 USD 0.00 USD

18.06.2017 5250.00 USD 0.00 USD

19.06.2017 5400.00 USD 0.00 USD

20.06.2017 5550.00 USD 0.00 USD

21.06.2017 5700.00 USD 0.00 USD

22.06.2017 5850.00 USD 0.00 USD

23.06.2017 6000.00 USD 0.00 USD

24.06.2017 6150.00 USD 0.00 USD

25.06.2017 6300.00 USD 0.00 USD

26.06.2017 6450.00 USD 0.00 USD

27.06.2017 6600.00 USD 0.00 USD





Тип выплат:

Ручные. До 24-х часов возможна обработка запросов.



Минимально можно вывести:

1$



Реферальная система

7%-3%-1% От вклада привлеченного инвестора на три уровня структуры.



Реферальные доступны только при наличии собственного депозита в проект. Любого номинала.



ЭТО ИНТЕРЕСНО ПОСМОТРЕТЬ



для ознакомления

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T7Gs79rieM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T7Gs79rieM

Мой вклад. Листинг

The amount of 100 USD has been withdrawn from your account.

Accounts: U193****->U14496251.

Invoice 13, bolto..

Date: 15:06 14.05.17.

Batch: 176071925.



посмотреть проект



