Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 20:18
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: в реальности
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 24.09.2012
Сообщений: 20,851
Благодарностей: 11,241
УГ: 11
КП: 0.517
подарки
награды Нострадамус 
MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Внимание! Я не являюсь админом проекта или его соучредителем.
Данная тема носит сугубо ознакомительный характер и не является призывом к инвестированию.




Предлагаю к ознакомлению среднепроцентный инвестиционный бизнес-проект
"MINDENCE Innovative Technologies"


О ПРОЕКТЕ:
Цитата:
Кто мы?
Mindence Innovative Technologies – инновационно-технологическая компания, которая имеет собственные высокотехнологичные разработки и использует в полной мере научный потенциал своих сотрудников.
Вместе с тем, наша компания находится в постоянном развитии и поиске новых путей для совершенствования и увеличения прибыли. И это является нашей основной целью как коммерчески ориентированной компании.

Использование интеллектуальных программных разработок в области криптомайнинга и трейдинга на рынке Forex, а также инновационные разработки в области экзосистем для людей с ограниченными возможностями – это составные части уникального бизнес-решения от нашей компании, консолидируя которые, мы получаем неизменно положительный и стабильный результат при генерировании прибыли для наших инвесторов.

Сайт работает на H-script (licensed)
Поэтому: Прописываем платежные реквизиты►►►Пополняем баланс►►►Активируем вклад

Проект работает с:
Perfect Money
Advanced Cash
Payeer
Bitcoin


Инвестиционный план
Доходность: 3.33%
Срок вклада: 45 календарных дней
Минимальная сумма вклада: 10$
Максимальная сумма вклада: нет
Возврат вклада: включен в ежедневные начисления
Начисления: каждый день
Выплаты: каждый день

ВРЕМЕННЫЕ ЛИМИТЫ ПО ИНВЕСТИЦИЯМ
Тип выплат:
Ручные. До 24-х часов возможна обработка запросов.

Минимально можно вывести:
1$

Реферальная система
7%-3%-1% От вклада привлеченного инвестора на три уровня структуры.

Реферальные доступны только при наличии собственного депозита в проект. Любого номинала.

ЭТО ИНТЕРЕСНО ПОСМОТРЕТЬ

для ознакомления

Мой вклад. Листинг
The amount of 100 USD has been withdrawn from your account.
Accounts: U193****->U14496251.
Invoice 13, bolto..
Date: 15:06 14.05.17.
Batch: 176071925.

посмотреть проект

►►►►►►►►►►
cotzp на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 20:21
#2
Интересующийся
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 24.03.2017
Сообщений: 68
Благодарностей: 4
УГ: 4
КП: 0.000
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
О, неужели стата честная "регистраций 4"
Старый Сегодня, 20:22
#3
Интересующийся
 
Имя: Дмитрий
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 26
Адрес: Россия
Инвестирую в: Свой бизнес
Регистрация: 21.11.2012
Сообщений: 82
Поблагодарили: 1 раз
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Хорошо смотрится
Понравился!!!
Старый Сегодня, 20:24
#4
vk.com/s_s.hyip
Премиум
 
Аватар Sonikov
 
Имя: Stan
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Ukraine
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 17.06.2016
Сообщений: 424
Благодарностей: 118
УГ: 5
КП: 0.000
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
с тем что написано на банере, даже пропадает желание сайт смотреть
Сказали спасибо:
CHYIP (Сегодня)
Старый Сегодня, 20:24
#5
HDS
Мастер
 
Имя: Дмитрий
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 34
Адрес: Украина
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 01.05.2013
Сообщений: 4,963
Благодарностей: 4,597
УГ: 3
КП: 0.005
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
под лару закос
Сказали спасибо 3 раз(а):
CHYIP (Сегодня), serg125 (Сегодня), Sonikov (Сегодня)
Старый Сегодня, 20:34
#6
Интересующийся
 
Имя: Gleb
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 21
Регистрация: 19.03.2017
Сообщений: 99
Благодарностей: 8
УГ: 18
КП: 0.000
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Сделан красиво, планы рабочие. Посмотрим за развитием
Старый Сегодня, 20:41
#7
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Rio de Janeiro
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 06.01.2016
Сообщений: 1,230
Благодарностей: 678
УГ: 0
КП: 0.096
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Цитата:
Сообщение от HDS Посмотреть сообщение
под лару закос
А как работают закосы сами знает ...
Старый Сегодня, 20:47
#8
Профессионал
 
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: краснодар
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 27.02.2016
Сообщений: 3,960
Благодарностей: 486
УГ: 2
КП: 0.155
подарки
Цитата:
Сообщение от cotzp Посмотреть сообщение
Минимально можно вывести:
1$
тонкий намек хочешь выводить каждый день.депай не меньше 31$.
Здесь присутствуют: 735 (пользователей: 22 , гостей: 713)
кто-то активно рекламит.на буксах видимо гоняют
Сказали спасибо:
Conqueror-V (Сегодня)
Старый Сегодня, 21:06
#9
Профессионал
 
Пол: Женский
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 06.01.2016
Сообщений: 3,268
Благодарностей: 1,667
УГ: 21
КП: 0.101
подарки
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Счет в PM верифицированный, страна Франция

France U14496251 offline Mindence Innovative Technology
Открытая информации по счету U14496251 (Mindence Innovative Technology )

Владелец аккаунта открыл следующую информацию для публичного просмотра

Создан 03.04.2017 ID пользователя скрыто
Имя Аккаунта Mindence Innovative Technology ФИО скрыто
Тип Аккаунта Personal Normal Адрес скрыто
Кредитный статус Нормальный, нет задолженности по кредитам. Город скрыто
Рейтинг Trust Score 0.5 point(s) Страна скрыто
Верификация аккаунта Верифицирован Штат скрыто
Старый Сегодня, 21:08
#10
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Россия
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 15.01.2017
Сообщений: 182
Благодарностей: 23
УГ: 4
КП: 0.000
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
AdvСash - "" Платежные методы отключены или еще не одобрены оператором. Рассмотрение заявки оператором обычно происходит в течение 3 рабочих дней.""
ЖАЛЬ
Старый Сегодня, 21:17
#11
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 16.11.2015
Сообщений: 6,646
Благодарностей: 3,694
УГ: 10
КП: 0.072
подарки
Re: MINDENCE - mindence.tech
Цитата:
Сообщение от HDS Посмотреть сообщение
под лару закос
Цитата:
Сообщение от rysi1967 Посмотреть сообщение
тонкий намек
Цитата:
Сообщение от rysi1967 Посмотреть сообщение
Здесь присутствуют: 735 (пользователей: 22 , гостей: 713)
Цитата:
Сообщение от SSnug Посмотреть сообщение
AdvСash - "" Платежные методы отключены или еще не одобрены оператором.
Почитал и пропало желание даже на сайт посмотреть
