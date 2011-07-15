Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
MMGP за всё платит! Даже за новых пользователей.
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 410,735 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

AwesomeMiner v1.8.2

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение процесса поиска новых блоков для цепочки транзакций в сетях криптовалют. Майнинг, как эмиссия койнов различных криптовалют. Обсуждение сервисов коллективного майнинга.
При поддержке
YoBit.Net - The Biggest Exchange
Важная информация
Кто станет "Бизнес-леди MMGP-2017" ($2295)? - Не пропусти онлайн-награждение участниц!
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 21:24
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 19:58
#1
Интересующийся
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Фондовый рынок
Регистрация: 14.05.2017
Сообщений: 6
Поблагодарили: 1 раз
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
AwesomeMiner v1.8.2
So, this is AwesomeMiner in a nutshell
Awesome Miner is a Windows application for managing and monitoring mining of Bitcoin, Litecoin and other crypto currencies
Pool Management
GPU and Devices
Coin Statistics
Built-in Web Panel

Here is the main user interface:


Download link - https://www.sendspace.com/file/hqvdq7

Bascally, this will allow you to control all of your miners. Heres a tutorial on youtube on how to set it up, and it also shows a
few of the features of this. You can use it to switch all of your miners into a single pool, or mine several different cryptocurrencies
like ethereum, bitcoin, litecoin, peercoin, and even a lot of the newer ones.

Stable version, works great. Let me know if you have any questions about it.
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег
Awesomebtc вне форума  
Старый Сегодня, 20:01
#2
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Форекс
Регистрация: 14.05.2017
Сообщений: 1
Благодарностей: 0
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Re: AwesomeMiner v1.8.2
Майнит очень хорошо! радует то что есть другие валюты кроме бтц, спасибо за софт!
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

Баннер: {{ slide.title }}
Andrew25 вне форума  
Старый Сегодня, 20:11
#3
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 15.07.2011
Сообщений: 109
Благодарностей: 17
УГ: 3
КП: 0.128
Re: AwesomeMiner v1.8.2
Цитата:
Сообщение от Andrew25 Посмотреть сообщение
Майнит очень хорошо! радует то что есть другие валюты кроме бтц, спасибо за софт!
Ну просто очень и очень полезный отзыв от новорега
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег
Sheerdy на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 21:24
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар zeemann
Смысл ставок на 1.01
От zeemann в разделе «Стратегии и прогнозы»
Аватар leovit
Принимаем электронную валюту - НБУ разрешил
От leovit в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватар Тарас Мотика
[Novice] Мои ставки на футбол
От Тарас Мотика в разделе «Прогнозы от пользователей»
Аватар Прибалтиец
ПАММ-счет RIGA - 2013:5183520 (InstaForex)
От Прибалтиец в разделе «Архив: Инвестирование в ПАММ-счета»
Аватар evgeny
old-treasure - www.old-treasure.com
От evgeny в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватара нет
Нужна платная консультация Форекс
От Swen в разделе «Архив»
.     
Пользователей
410,735
Тем
469,545
Сообщений
11,602,835

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube