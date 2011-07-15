AwesomeMiner v1.8.2

So, this is AwesomeMiner in a nutshell
Awesome Miner is a Windows application for managing and monitoring mining of Bitcoin, Litecoin and other crypto currencies
Pool Management
GPU and Devices
Coin Statistics
Built-in Web Panel
Here is the main user interface:
Download link - https://www.sendspace.com/file/hqvdq7
Bascally, this will allow you to control all of your miners. Heres a tutorial on youtube on how to set it up, and it also shows a
few of the features of this. You can use it to switch all of your miners into a single pool, or mine several different cryptocurrencies
like ethereum, bitcoin, litecoin, peercoin, and even a lot of the newer ones.
Stable version, works great. Let me know if you have any questions about it.