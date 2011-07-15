Awesomebtc Интересующийся

AwesomeMiner v1.8.2

Awesome Miner is a Windows application for managing and monitoring mining of Bitcoin, Litecoin and other crypto currencies

Pool Management

GPU and Devices

Coin Statistics

Built-in Web Panel



Here is the main user interface:





Download link - https://www.sendspace.com/file/hqvdq7



Bascally, this will allow you to control all of your miners. Heres a tutorial on youtube on how to set it up, and it also shows a

few of the features of this. You can use it to switch all of your miners into a single pool, or mine several different cryptocurrencies

like ethereum, bitcoin, litecoin, peercoin, and even a lot of the newer ones.



