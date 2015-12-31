Sugar Mills 7 LTD - sugarmills7.com

Sugar Mills 7 Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing, trading, plantattion and capital investment companies . Sugar Mills 7 Ltd is to establish a constructive dialogue between world sugar refineries and decision-makers at world levels, as well as with other parties involved in the development of the sugar industry.
Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:
Sugar Mills 7 Ltd является одной из ведущих компаний, занимающихся производством, продажей, установкой и инвестированием в производство сахара. Sugar Mills 7 Ltd должна установить конструктивный диалог между мировыми сахарными заводами и лицами, принимающими решения на мировом уровне, а также с другими сторонами, участвующими в развитии сахарной промышленности.
+ Информация о компании
Цитата:
+ Company name: SUGAR Mills 7 Limited
+ COMPANY NO. : 10644678
+ Address: 18 Savile Row, Mayfair, London, United Kingdom, W1S 3PW
+ Email: admin@sugarmills7.com
Name Server: NS1.SUGARMILLS7.COM
Name Server: NS2.SUGARMILLS7.COM
IP Address: - 151.80.110.22 is hosted on a dedicated server
IP Location: - Grand-est - Strasbourg - Ovh Sas
Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Domain: Created on 2017-02-27 - Expires on 2018-02-27 - Updated on 2017-05-10
+ Мой вклад:
Цитата:
The amount of 200 USD has been withdrawn from your account. Accounts: U4227222->U13183206. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to sugarmills7.com User MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 02:18 11.05.17. Batch: 175753771.