Sugar Mills 7 LTD - sugarmills7.com Я не админ и не владелец. Тема создана в ознакомительных целях.



Старт 10/05/2017



языки: EN



Новый проект: Sugar Mills 7 Limited







Описание программы

Цитата: Sugar Mills 7 Ltd is one among the leading sugar manufacturing, trading, plantattion and capital investment companies . Sugar Mills 7 Ltd is to establish a constructive dialogue between world sugar refineries and decision-makers at world levels, as well as with other parties involved in the development of the sugar industry. Перевод с Google: (RU)

Цитата: Sugar Mills 7 Ltd является одной из ведущих компаний, занимающихся производством, продажей, установкой и инвестированием в производство сахара. Sugar Mills 7 Ltd должна установить конструктивный диалог между мировыми сахарными заводами и лицами, принимающими решения на мировом уровне, а также с другими сторонами, участвующими в развитии сахарной промышленности. + Информация о компании

Цитата: + Company name: SUGAR Mills 7 Limited

+ COMPANY NO. : 10644678

+ Address: 18 Savile Row, Mayfair, London, United Kingdom, W1S 3PW

+ Email: admin@sugarmills7.com + Инвестиционные планы:

Цитата: 4% Daily For 40 Business Days



Цитата: * Принимает: Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin.

* Минимальный депозит: $25 / 50000

* Реф. программа: 3%

* DDoS защита: Ovh Sas

* Скрипт: GoldCoders - Licensed

* SSL: GREENBAR - COMODO EV SSL

* Выплаты: Instant

Цитата: Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License

sugarmills7.com - Licensed + Whois

Цитата: Name Server: NS1.SUGARMILLS7.COM

Name Server: NS2.SUGARMILLS7.COM



IP Address: - 151.80.110.22 is hosted on a dedicated server

IP Location: - Grand-est - Strasbourg - Ovh Sas



Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.

Domain: Created on 2017-02-27 - Expires on 2018-02-27 - Updated on 2017-05-10

+ Мой вклад:

Цитата: The amount of 200 USD has been withdrawn from your account. Accounts: U4227222->U13183206. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to sugarmills7.com User MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 02:18 11.05.17. Batch: 175753771.

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.

Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.

Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения! [CENTER]

