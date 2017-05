50XD Cinema - 50-xd.com

4.5% every day within 30 days. Investment amount: $10-99.Total profit 135%. Net profit 35%.



4.7% every day within 30 days. Investment amount: $100-999. Total profit 141%. Net profit 41%.



5.0% every day within 30 days. Investment amount: $1000-2999. Total profit 150%. Net profit 50%.



5.2% every day within 30 days. Investment amount: $3000-9999.Total profit 156%. Net profit 56%.



5.5% every day within 30 days. Investment amount: $10000-50000. Total profit 165%. Net profit 65%.