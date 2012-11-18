(IOC) IO Digital Currency

Официальный сайт
Дорожная карта
Команда
Кошелёк
Приглашение в slack
Фейсбук
Твиттер
Bittrex
Bleutrade
Yobit
Важная i
Важная i с зарубежного форума
I saw a question earlier about what's so special about IOC and I want to answer that for the newcomers
In my opinion / as far as I know:
- IOC (DIONS) has worlds first decentral, encrypted, Skype-like chat with conference option and file attachment option
- worlds first decentral Twitter afaik
- worlds best Proof of Stake coin
- 5 times staking reward when Chameleon is out
no other coin has 5 times staking reward
- the unique HTML5 only wallet
is also a worlds first
With staking IOC you gain rewards from:
- newly generated coins
- sent coins fees
- sent messages fees
- name registrations fees
- data storage fees once Chameleon is out
4 times staking reward with DIONS, 5 times with Chameleon
IOC is the worlds first Proof of Stake coin with volume control
this is why I say its worlds best
most advanced
most developed
when POC comes for companies they will need ioc to confirm transactions those coins will never hit markets as they act as signatures/stamping
It will act much better than any failed monetary system as already proven with what they did to dash
ICO не было. Никаких премайнов. Нет добычи. Разрабы покупают монеты на бирже, как все. Азуре не продались. Награждены финтех за лучший блокчейн. Монет мало. Джоел продал свой бизнес и вложил средства в разработку IO Digital Currency, так что разрабы ни за что не бросят проект, о чём неоднократно высказывались.
Разраб IO Digital Currency говорит "Если вы считаете, что segwit или bitcoinunlimited является блокчейн инновацией, дождитесь выпуска DIONS". В двух словах, вы там фигнёй маетесь, скоро будет вам революционное решение в мире блокчейн )
https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/856166527095234562
"we dont need segwit we have almost 16 sec block times and 1MB blocks people are happy that the dinasour is getting a boost
Our Pos Blockchain is currently 10X faster than bitcoin
they have 10M Blocks we have 1M blocks"
До выхода DIONS осталось месяц с небольшим:
https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/857555574975848448
И это ещё не всё. После выхода DIONS будет презентация проекта Chameleon. А потом ещё несколько разных плюшек.