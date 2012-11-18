Rentier Профессионал

(IOC) IO Digital Currency



Официальный сайт

Дорожная карта

Команда

Кошелёк

Приглашение в slack



Фейсбук

Твиттер



Bittrex

Bleutrade

Yobit



Важная i



Важная i с зарубежного форума I saw a question earlier about what's so special about IOC and I want to answer that for the newcomers

In my opinion / as far as I know:

- IOC (DIONS) has worlds first decentral, encrypted, Skype-like chat with conference option and file attachment option

- worlds first decentral Twitter afaik

- worlds best Proof of Stake coin

- 5 times staking reward when Chameleon is out

no other coin has 5 times staking reward

- the unique HTML5 only wallet

is also a worlds first



With staking IOC you gain rewards from:

- newly generated coins

- sent coins fees

- sent messages fees

- name registrations fees

- data storage fees once Chameleon is out

4 times staking reward with DIONS, 5 times with Chameleon

IOC is the worlds first Proof of Stake coin with volume control

this is why I say its worlds best

most advanced

most developed



when POC comes for companies they will need ioc to confirm transactions those coins will never hit markets as they act as signatures/stamping

It will act much better than any failed monetary system as already proven with what they did to dash

ICO не было. Никаких премайнов. Нет добычи. Разрабы покупают монеты на бирже, как все. Азуре не продались. Награждены финтех за лучший блокчейн. Монет мало. Джоел продал свой бизнес и вложил средства в разработку IO Digital Currency, так что разрабы ни за что не бросят проект, о чём неоднократно высказывались.



Разраб IO Digital Currency говорит "Если вы считаете, что segwit или bitcoinunlimited является блокчейн инновацией, дождитесь выпуска DIONS". В двух словах, вы там фигнёй маетесь, скоро будет вам революционное решение в мире блокчейн )

https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/856166527095234562

"we dont need segwit we have almost 16 sec block times and 1MB blocks people are happy that the dinasour is getting a boost

Our Pos Blockchain is currently 10X faster than bitcoin

they have 10M Blocks we have 1M blocks"



До выхода DIONS осталось месяц с небольшим:

https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/857555574975848448



