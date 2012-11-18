Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Моисей водил бесплатно, а мы платим, хотя тоже планируем работать 40 лет!
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 409,711 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

(IOC) IO Digital Currency

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Форум о других криптовалютах. Обсуждение всех остальных криптовалют, кроме Bitcoin и Ethereum.
Важная информация
Уважаемый гость, выбираем лучших "Бизнес-леди MMGP - 2017" ($2295), а также запущено голосование поинтами
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 13:52
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 13:09
#1
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Москва
Инвестирую в: Интернет-биржи
Регистрация: 18.11.2012
Сообщений: 1,346
Благодарностей: 1,650
УГ: 4
КП: 0.124
(IOC) IO Digital Currency


Официальный сайт
Дорожная карта
Команда
Кошелёк
Приглашение в slack

Фейсбук
Твиттер

Bittrex
Bleutrade
Yobit

Важная i

Важная i с зарубежного форума
I saw a question earlier about what's so special about IOC and I want to answer that for the newcomers
In my opinion / as far as I know:
- IOC (DIONS) has worlds first decentral, encrypted, Skype-like chat with conference option and file attachment option
- worlds first decentral Twitter afaik
- worlds best Proof of Stake coin
- 5 times staking reward when Chameleon is out
no other coin has 5 times staking reward
- the unique HTML5 only wallet
is also a worlds first

With staking IOC you gain rewards from:
- newly generated coins
- sent coins fees
- sent messages fees
- name registrations fees
- data storage fees once Chameleon is out
4 times staking reward with DIONS, 5 times with Chameleon
IOC is the worlds first Proof of Stake coin with volume control
this is why I say its worlds best
most advanced
most developed

when POC comes for companies they will need ioc to confirm transactions those coins will never hit markets as they act as signatures/stamping
It will act much better than any failed monetary system as already proven with what they did to dash

ICO не было. Никаких премайнов. Нет добычи. Разрабы покупают монеты на бирже, как все. Азуре не продались. Награждены финтех за лучший блокчейн. Монет мало. Джоел продал свой бизнес и вложил средства в разработку IO Digital Currency, так что разрабы ни за что не бросят проект, о чём неоднократно высказывались.

Разраб IO Digital Currency говорит "Если вы считаете, что segwit или bitcoinunlimited является блокчейн инновацией, дождитесь выпуска DIONS". В двух словах, вы там фигнёй маетесь, скоро будет вам революционное решение в мире блокчейн )
https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/856166527095234562
"we dont need segwit we have almost 16 sec block times and 1MB blocks people are happy that the dinasour is getting a boost
Our Pos Blockchain is currently 10X faster than bitcoin
they have 10M Blocks we have 1M blocks"

До выхода DIONS осталось месяц с небольшим:
https://twitter.com/IO_Coin/status/857555574975848448

И это ещё не всё. После выхода DIONS будет презентация проекта Chameleon. А потом ещё несколько разных плюшек.
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

IO Digital Currency
Rentier вне форума  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 13:52
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход
Похожие темы
Тема Автор Раздел Ответов Последнее сообщение
Автор Lightning Network присоединился к Digital Currency Initiative bizneser Новости криптовалют 0 01.02.2017 13:39
Digital Currency Group инвестировала в Etherscan bizneser Новости криптовалют 0 11.01.2017 12:03
Digital Currency Group возглавила раунд финансирования соцсети Yours Анна Чернобай Новости криптовалют 1 18.11.2016 11:38
Western Unions инвестирует в Digital Currency Group TTLuck2017 Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций 0 28.04.2016 21:43
Digital Currency Group приобрела CoinDesk pilot10 Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций 0 14.01.2016 19:12

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар ElarGroup3
Выход из Евросоюза обойдется Великобритании в $145 млрд
От ElarGroup3 в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
Аватар morg
Угадай прогноз на 24.04.2017 по паре EUR/USD ($100 от ForexMart)
От morg в разделе «Конкурсы от MMGP»
Аватар DenD1k
Raisean.com - Рефбек 100%
От DenD1k в разделе «Архив: Реферальные и страховые предложения»
Аватар ArhivariusA
Список поисковиков по странам
От ArhivariusA в разделе «Поисковая оптимизация»
Аватар monhyip
FUNDS GEAR - fundsgear.com
От monhyip в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватара нет
ПАММ-счет As2008: 8410 (Privatefx.com)
От Serbinito в разделе «Архив: Инвестирование в ПАММ-счета»
.     
Пользователей
409,711
Тем
467,695
Сообщений
11,547,170

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube