Vip-btcearn - vip-btcearn.com

Важная информация
Уважаемый гость, выбираем лучших "Бизнес-леди MMGP - 2017" ($2295), а также запущено голосование поинтами
Уважаемый гость, определены победители очередного этапа конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500)
Изменения в акции "Оплата за сообщения".
Как на одной публикации заработать $100
Открылся магазин MMGP
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Сегодня, 15:21
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 15:21
Сегодня, 15:03
#1
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Регистрация: 28.06.2011
Сообщений: 860
Благодарностей: 53
УГ: 0
КП: 0.000
Vip-btcearn - vip-btcearn.com
I am not Admin/Owner.

VIP BTC Earn

Цитата:
EACH OUR SOLD SHARE -
ONE MORE STEP TO PERFECTION
vip-btcearn.com - new technology shares hedging of futures contracts and start-up investments on the basis of intelligent monitoring of global indices, as well as «predatory trading technologies.
Investment Plans:

DAILY FOREVER
PLAN SPENT AMOUNT ($) DAILY PROFIT (%)
PLAN 1 $10.00 - $500.00 1.00
PLAN 2 $501.00 - $1000.00 1.25
PLAN 3 $1001.00 AND MORE 1.50

Accepted Payment Processors: PM, Payeer, Bitcoin

Withdrawal Type: Instant

View and Join VIP BTC Earn here!
Сегодня, 15:05
#2
WOH
worldofhyips.com
WOH
 
Аватар WOH
 
Имя: worldofhyips
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 01.04.2017
Сообщений: 384
Благодарностей: 95
УГ: 204
КП: 0.000
Re: Vip-btcearn - vip-btcearn.com
Возврата депозита нет. Это 100 дней нужно только чтобы депозит вернуть. Формально-то, конечно, среднепроцентник, но по факту - низкопроцентник.
Сегодня, 15:21
