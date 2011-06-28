Vip-btcearn - vip-btcearn.com

I am not Admin/Owner.
VIP BTC Earn
Цитата:
|
EACH OUR SOLD SHARE -
ONE MORE STEP TO PERFECTION
vip-btcearn.com - new technology shares hedging of futures contracts and start-up investments on the basis of intelligent monitoring of global indices, as well as «predatory trading technologies.
Investment Plans:
DAILY FOREVER
PLAN SPENT AMOUNT ($) DAILY PROFIT (%)
PLAN 1 $10.00 - $500.00 1.00
PLAN 2 $501.00 - $1000.00 1.25
PLAN 3 $1001.00 AND MORE 1.50
Accepted Payment Processors: PM, Payeer, Bitcoin
Withdrawal Type: Instant
View and Join VIP BTC Earn here!