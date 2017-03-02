Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Bitonium - bitonium.biz

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сегодня, 11:06
Сегодня, 10:05
#1
Топ Мастер
 
Имя: Юрий
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 14.01.2012
Сообщений: 10,446
Благодарностей: 3,376
КП: 0.441

награды Нострадамус Волшебный горшочек 
Bitonium - bitonium.biz
Я не Админ/Владелец проекта!!!


" Bitonium " - Фаст + Почасовик


Легенда
Цитата:
Перевод:

Bitonium представляет Вам возможность значительно упростить процесс инвестиций. Сегодня традиционные инвестиции требуют обширных знаний в трейдинге, биржах, а также много времени, чтобы отслеживать частые изменения валютных курсов, акций и государственных облигаций. С Bitonium Вам не нужно ничего знать, специалисты компании сделают все необходимые процедуры сами и вы получите высокие процентные ставки. Мы предлагаем 5 привлекательных планов для наших инвесторов. Выберите план, который подходит Вам больше всего и начать зарабатывать невероятные прибыли!
Цитата:
Original:

Bitonium presents to you the possibility to simplify significantly the process of your investment. Today traditional investments demand extensive knowledge in trading, exchanges, and a lot of time to keep track of frequent changes in foreign exchange rates, shares and government bonds. With Bitonium you do not need to know anything, the company's experts do all the necessary procedures themselves and you enjoy high interest rates. We offer 5 attractive plans to our investors. Choose the plan that suits you the most and start making incredible profits!

Планы:
Цитата:
Up to 3% Hourly For 100 Hours
Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $100.00 1.30
Plan 2 $101.00 - $250.00 1.50
Plan 3 $251.00 - $500.00 1.80
Plan 4 $501.00 - $1000.00 2.30
Plan 5 $1001.00 - $2500.00 3.00

101% After 1 Day
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 101.00

1.5% Daily For 5 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity
Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 1.50

2% Daily For 10 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity
Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $2000.00 2.00

2.5% Daily For 20 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity
Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $3000.00 2.50

Up to 5.5% Daily For 30 Days - Deposit Is Included In Profit
Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 5.20
Plan 2 $1001.00 - $3000.00 5.50

Up to 200% After 25 Days - Deposit Is Included In Profit
Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 180.00
Plan 2 $1001.00 - $3000.00 200.00
Особенности проекта:

Лицензионный GC cкрипт:
Цитата:
Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License
bitonium.biz - Licensed
#Минималка - 1$
#Выплаты - инстант
#Реф. программа - 5%
#Hosted on a dedicated server
#Принимает - Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin
#SSL сертификат от - Comodo(The certificate will expire in 357 days)


Мой вклад
Цитата:
Date : 02/03/2017 06:20
From/To Account : U12240754
Amount : -20.00
Currency : USD
Batch : 162857437
Memo : Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to Bitonium.biz User INVESTELS.


>> Просмотреть и зарегистрироваться <<


Данная ТЕМА открыта для ознакомления!!!
Сегодня, 10:31
#2
Мастер
 
Имя: Серега
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Россия
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 30.01.2014
Сообщений: 2,576
Благодарностей: 767
КП: 0.458
Re: Bitonium - bitonium.biz
Вроде симпотичный сайтец, только где 8 дней прятался
Сегодня, 11:06
#3
Hyip-Cruiser.com
Премиум
 
Аватар Hyip-Cruiser
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Интернет
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 20.11.2007
Сообщений: 54,047
Благодарностей: 5,583
КП: 0.455

награды Ветеран MMGP.RU 
Re: Bitonium - bitonium.biz
PAYING

Date : 02/03/2017 07:19
From/To Account : U12240754
Amount : 3.62
Currency : USD
Batch : 162862127
Memo : API Payment. Withdraw to hyipcruiser from Bitonium.biz.

Date : 02/03/2017 06:37
From/To Account : U12240754
Amount : 1.10
Currency : USD
Batch : 162858625
Memo : API Payment. Withdraw to hyipcruiser from Bitonium.biz.
Сегодня, 11:06
