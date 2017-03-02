INVESTELS Топ Мастер

Bitonium - bitonium.biz Я не Админ/Владелец проекта!!!





" Bitonium " - Фаст + Почасовик





Легенда Цитата: Перевод:



Bitonium представляет Вам возможность значительно упростить процесс инвестиций. Сегодня традиционные инвестиции требуют обширных знаний в трейдинге, биржах, а также много времени, чтобы отслеживать частые изменения валютных курсов, акций и государственных облигаций. С Bitonium Вам не нужно ничего знать, специалисты компании сделают все необходимые процедуры сами и вы получите высокие процентные ставки. Мы предлагаем 5 привлекательных планов для наших инвесторов. Выберите план, который подходит Вам больше всего и начать зарабатывать невероятные прибыли!

Цитата: Original:



Bitonium presents to you the possibility to simplify significantly the process of your investment. Today traditional investments demand extensive knowledge in trading, exchanges, and a lot of time to keep track of frequent changes in foreign exchange rates, shares and government bonds. With Bitonium you do not need to know anything, the company's experts do all the necessary procedures themselves and you enjoy high interest rates. We offer 5 attractive plans to our investors. Choose the plan that suits you the most and start making incredible profits!

Планы:

Цитата: Up to 3% Hourly For 100 Hours

Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $100.00 1.30

Plan 2 $101.00 - $250.00 1.50

Plan 3 $251.00 - $500.00 1.80

Plan 4 $501.00 - $1000.00 2.30

Plan 5 $1001.00 - $2500.00 3.00



101% After 1 Day

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 101.00



1.5% Daily For 5 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 1.50



2% Daily For 10 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $2000.00 2.00



2.5% Daily For 20 Days - Deposit Is Returned After Maturity

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $3000.00 2.50



Up to 5.5% Daily For 30 Days - Deposit Is Included In Profit

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 5.20

Plan 2 $1001.00 - $3000.00 5.50



Up to 200% After 25 Days - Deposit Is Included In Profit

Plan Spent Amount ($) Profit (%)

Plan 1 $1.00 - $1000.00 180.00

Plan 2 $1001.00 - $3000.00 200.00 Особенности проекта:



Лицензионный GC cкрипт:

Цитата: Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License

bitonium.biz - Licensed #Минималка - 1$

#Выплаты - инстант

#Реф. программа - 5%

#Hosted on a dedicated server

#Принимает - Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin

#SSL сертификат от - Comodo(The certificate will expire in 357 days)





Мой вклад Цитата: Date : 02/03/2017 06:20

From/To Account : U12240754

Amount : -20.00

Currency : USD

Batch : 162857437

Memo : Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit to Bitonium.biz User INVESTELS.



