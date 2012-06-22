Exolution - exolution.biz

Versalsky



Exolution Дата старта – 01.02.2017





О проекте

Цитата: The cryptocurrency exchange market and speculative trading activities which are implementing at this market – the main specialization of the ExoLution company. Our main source of stable profit is a trade in cryptocurrency pairs at the largest world cryptocurrency exchanges.

Buying or selling cryptocurrency assets, ExoLution earns

money on a difference of the cryptocurrencies rates.

COMPANY

CERTIFICATE



Uniting the trade potential of our stock traders with modern achievements in programming, and also using actively the most modern developments in the methods of transmitting of information arrays, ExoLution has an opportunity flexibly and confidently to carry out trading activities, practically almost 100% success of the performed deals.

Innovative approach to stock trading exchange cryptocurrency, team of experienced employees and more than 5 years of excellent job of the company in general gives the excellent results of profitability of our business and expands the horizons of cooperation with the increasing number of the ExoLution's customers.

Using our opportunities, each klient of ExoLution will get real chance to improve own welfare and to obtain a new vector of own financial development and independence. We do not promise – we're qualitatively and honnestly do our work, taking care about each client.



Маркетинг







Единый инвестиционный план

Мин/макс депозит $5 - $1,000

Вывод от $0.1

Ежедневный доход 2.1% в день

Срок инвестиции 90 дней

Доход за весь период 89%

Депозит включен в выплаты

Выплаты инстант

В случае тех. сбоев регламент до 24 часов

Партнерская программа: 8%



Платежные системы:

Bitcoin



Планируется:

Perfect Money

PAYEER

ADVCash

OKpay

Neteller

VISA/Master



Регистрация в проекте



Вклад : 200$

Вклад : 200$

