Exolution - exolution.biz

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 16% до 60% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 01:34
Старый Сегодня, 00:26
#1
Exolution - exolution.biz
Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.


Я не админ и не владелец проекта





Exolution
Дата старта – 01.02.2017



О проекте
Цитата:
The cryptocurrency exchange market and speculative trading activities which are implementing at this market – the main specialization of the ExoLution company. Our main source of stable profit is a trade in cryptocurrency pairs at the largest world cryptocurrency exchanges.
Buying or selling cryptocurrency assets, ExoLution earns
money on a difference of the cryptocurrencies rates.
COMPANY
CERTIFICATE

Uniting the trade potential of our stock traders with modern achievements in programming, and also using actively the most modern developments in the methods of transmitting of information arrays, ExoLution has an opportunity flexibly and confidently to carry out trading activities, practically almost 100% success of the performed deals.
Innovative approach to stock trading exchange cryptocurrency, team of experienced employees and more than 5 years of excellent job of the company in general gives the excellent results of profitability of our business and expands the horizons of cooperation with the increasing number of the ExoLution's customers.
Using our opportunities, each klient of ExoLution will get real chance to improve own welfare and to obtain a new vector of own financial development and independence. We do not promise – we're qualitatively and honnestly do our work, taking care about each client.

Машинный перевод:

Обмен криптовалюта рынка и спекулятивные торговой деятельности, которые осуществляют на этом рынке - основная специализация компании ExoLution. Наш основной источник стабильного дохода является торговля парами криптовалюта на крупнейших мировых биржах криптовалюта.
Покупка или продажа активов криптовалюта, ExoLution зарабатывает
деньги на разнице ставок cryptocurrencies.
КОМПАНИЯ
СВИДЕТЕЛЬСТВО

Объединим торговый потенциал наших фондовых трейдеров с современными достижениями в области программирования, а также активно используют самые современные разработки в способах передачи информационных массивов, ExoLution имеет возможность гибко и уверенно осуществлять торговую деятельность, практически почти 100% успеха выполненные сделки.
Инновационный подход к биржевой торговли обмена криптовалюта, команда опытных сотрудников и более 5 лет безупречной работы компании в целом дает отличные результаты доходности нашего бизнеса и расширяет горизонты сотрудничества с увеличением числа клиентов ExoLution в.
Используя наши возможности, каждый из Klient ExoLution получит реальный шанс улучшить собственное благосостояние и получить новый вектор собственного финансового развития и независимости. Мы не обещаем - мы качественно и honnestly делать свою работу, заботясь о каждом клиенте.


Маркетинг



Единый инвестиционный план
  • Мин/макс депозит $5 - $1,000
  • Вывод от $0.1
  • Ежедневный доход 2.1% в день
  • Срок инвестиции 90 дней
  • Доход за весь период 89%
  • Депозит включен в выплаты
  • Выплаты инстант
  • В случае тех. сбоев регламент до 24 часов

Партнерская программа: 8%

Платежные системы:
Bitcoin

Планируется:
Perfect Money
PAYEER
ADVCash
OKpay
Neteller
VISA/Master

Регистрация в проекте

Вклад : 200$
транзакция
Versalsky на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 00:29
#2
Re: Exolution - exolution.biz
где-то видел я этот логотип...
dsfas на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 00:44
#3
Re: Exolution - exolution.biz
Registrar PDR LTD. D/B/A PUBLICDOMAINREGISTRY.COM
Updated 2017-01-29
Expire 2022-01-28
NS APRIL.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COM CHARLES.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COM
IP us 104.24.104.92
advmonitornet вне форума  
Старый Сегодня, 01:16
#4
Re: Exolution - exolution.biz
Непонятно,так есть досрочный вывод депозита или нет?
https://exolution.biz/faq

Whether there are in the company additional fees or payments?

No. The fee is charged only for an early withdrawal of a principal amount.
--------------------------------
Whether it is necessary to create a request for a withdrawal of a principal amount upon termination of validity period of the investment plan?

No. The principal amount is included in the ninety charges, which will be paid on yours ewallet which you specified during creation of this deposit.
Gunther на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 01:20
#5
Re: Exolution - exolution.biz
принимают только битки)
это стало уже мейнстримом чтоли у админов сначало типо не принимать перфект?
