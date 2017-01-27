Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
Форум о заработке и инвестициях. Главная страница | MMGP
На сувениры MMGP не нужно тратить деньги - купите их за поинты
Узнать больше
Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 399,484 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Иконка

Cryptobit - cryptobit.io

Вход через:  
Все разделы прочитаны
Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
При поддержке
Важная информация
Запущена 2-уровневая партнерка MMGP!
Стартовала бессрочная акция "Оплата за сообщения".
Уважаемый гость, стартовал новый этап конкурса "Путь к успеху" ($500) подробнее...
Открылся магазин MMGP
Ответить
 
Первый пост Опции темы
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 16:39
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Старый Сегодня, 15:49
#1
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 31.12.2015
Сообщений: 3,160
Благодарностей: 361
КП: 0.000
Cryptobit - cryptobit.io
Старт 27/01/2017

языки: EN

Новый проект: Cryptobit

Я не админ!


Описание программы
Цитата:

For Cryptobit - it was the beginning of a new stage. The company was officially started in August 2016. Cryptobit - is an honest and open business on absolutely lawful basis around the world, this is the maximum legal protection of our customers-tenants and a good income for everyone. We offer really favorable conditions in terms of server rental, monthly high interest rates with minimal expenses for maintenance and payment of resources involved. In future plans of Bitcoin World Company is the purchase of the latest equipment, an increase in competitiveness, to increase profitability, as well as strong leading position in the field of mining activity.
Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:

Для Cryptobit - это начало нового этапа. Компания была официально началась в августе 2016 года Cryptobit - это честный и открытый бизнес на абсолютно законных основаниях по всему миру, это максимальная правовая защита наших клиентов-арендаторов и хороший доход для всех. Мы предлагаем действительно выгодные условия с точки зрения аренды сервера, ежемесячно высокие процентные ставки с минимальными затратами на техническое обслуживание и оплату ресурсов, задействованных. В дальнейших планах Bitcoin World Company является приобретение новейшего оборудования, повышение конкурентоспособности, повышение прибыльности, а также сильные лидирующие позиции в области горнодобывающей деятельности.

+ Планы:110% after 1 day / 60% daily for 2 days / 2% hourly for 100 hours


Цитата:
* Принимает: BitCoin.
* Минимальный депозит: 0.01 BTC
* Реф. программа: upto 15%
* Выплаты: Automatic

+ Whois
Цитата:
Name Server: dns1.registrar-servers.com
Name Server: dns2.registrar-servers.com


IP Address: - 194.135.92.200 is hosted on a dedicated server
IP Location: - Vilniaus Apskritis - Vilnius - Uab Interneto Vizija

Domain: Expiry : 2018-01-25

+ Мой вклад:
Цитата:
Amount: 200$
Date Time: 2017-01-27 11:32:10
Hash: 25b4b78f0540692f41e2f05e7228b827661dda14217c9cc754 e59c985bc80fb6
https://blockchain.info/tx/25b4b78f0...e59c985bc80fb6

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.
Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.
Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

MYHYIPS.NET - High Quality Monitor
myhyipsnet на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 16:34
#2
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 26.03.2012
Сообщений: 28,101
Благодарностей: 3,866
КП: 0.424
Re: Cryptobit - cryptobit.io
Депозит:

January 27 @ 01:37 PM
https://blockchain.info/tx/7314c6210...91b789519df9a0
$ 300.12
__________________
На правах рекламы: MMGP-обмен валют - надежный сервис для обмена электронных денег

MYINVESTBLOG.RU - НАИВЫСШИЙ РЕФБЕК!
FX-ALLIANCE.COM-THE BEST PROGRAM!
WALLSTREETBULL.ORG-СУПЕРПРОЕКТ!
MyinvestBlog на форуме  
Ответить
Войдите, чтобы оставить комментарий.
Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 16:39
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
Опции темы

Быстрый переход
Похожие темы
Тема Автор Раздел Ответов Последнее сообщение
Сrypto Bit - cryptobit.biz Knjaz Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ 151 08.11.2016 22:06

ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ

Случайные темы
Аватар Анна Чернобай
Мошенники продают через YouTube ПО для фишинга с бэкдором
От Анна Чернобай в разделе «Новости технологий и интернета»
Аватара нет
albanenergy-albanenergy.com
От sergun777 в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватара нет
Просьба пройти опрос в Google Docs
От Seomih в разделе «Курилка»
Аватар sirozha79
profitmutations - profitmutations.com
От sirozha79 в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватар mixpepper22
RoyalEndow - royalendow.biz
От mixpepper22 в разделе «Архив: Список проблемных/неактивных/закрытых программ»
Аватар tigr
Сноуден, не покидая РФ, заработал на телеконференциях в США $200 тыс.
От tigr в разделе «Новости в мире финансов и инвестиций»
.     

 Наши конкурсы
  Оплата за сообщения
  Партнерка MMGP
  Бизнес-леди MMGP
  Мы ищем стартапы
  "Горячие новости"
  Путь к успеху
  Конкурс ПАММов
  Forex конкурсы
  Спорт конкурсы
  Покер турниры
  Крипто конкурсы
  Конкурс "Турбо КП"
  В соц. сетях
  Демотивируй меня
  Водная битва MMGP
  Оплата за статьи
  Оплата за новости
  Заработал? Потрать!
  Сделай MMGP лучше!
  HYIP конкурс

 Читайте нас
  Twitter
  Facebook
  ВКонтакте
  Google +
  Youtube