Royal Buildings - royal-buildings.biz

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сегодня, 20:06
Сегодня, 18:50
#1
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 31.12.2015
Сообщений: 3,135
Благодарностей: 361
КП: 0.000
Royal Buildings - royal-buildings.biz
Старт 23/01/2017

языки: EN / RU

Новый проект: Royal Buildings

Я не админ!


Описание программы
Цитата:

Royal Buildings is a investment company specializing in publicly traded real estate and real estate related securities. We aim to generate consistent returns throughout very short term, while using limited leverage and closely monitoring risk. Our investment professionals have worked together during last years and have developed a complimentary set of research and investment skills, as well as an expertise in real estate around the world.
Перевод с Google: (RU)
Цитата:
Royal Buildings это компания, которая инвестирует в ценные бумаги связанные с недвижимостью. Мы стремимся генерировать последовательную прибыль в течение очень короткого срока, при использовании ограниченного кредитного плеча и внимательно следим за рисками. Специалисты Royal Buildings, имея опыт в недвижимости по всему миру, работали вместе, на протяжении последних лет, и разработали бесплатный набор инвестиционных возможностей для наших клиентов.

+ Планы: 104% за 24 часа / 112% за 48 часов / 123% за 72 часа


Цитата:
* Принимает: Perfect Money, Payeer, BitCoin,.
* Минимальный депозит: $5-$500
* Реф. программа: 5%-2%-1%
* DDoS защита: DDOS-GUARD
* SSL: COMODO RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA - Valid from 21 Jan 2017 / 21 Jan 2018
* Выплаты: Payeer, Perfect Money - инстант / BitCoin - до 24 часов

+ Whois
Цитата:
Name Server: NS1.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS2.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS3.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS4.DDOS-GUARD.NET
Name Server: NS5.DDOS-GUARD.NET

IP Location: - Guayas - Guayaquil - Ddos-guard Ecuador

Registrar: NAMECHEAP, INC.
Domain: Created on 2017-01-19 - Expires on 2018-01-18 - Updated on 2017-01-19
+ Мой вклад:
Цитата:
The amount of 50 USD has been withdrawn from your Perfect Money account. Accounts: U4227222->U12928368. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit from MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 15:06 23.01.17. Batch: 161303859.
The amount of 150 USD has been withdrawn from your Perfect Money account. Accounts: U4227222->U12928368. Memo: Shopping Cart Payment. Deposit from MYHYIPSNET.. Date: 15:07 23.01.17. Batch: 161303967.

>> Посмотреть и Зарегистрироваться <<

Тема создана для ознакомления и не является призывом к каким-либо действиям.
Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.
Я не несу ответственности за ваши решения!
MYHYIPS.NET - High Quality Monitor
Сегодня, 19:59
#2
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Дома
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 03.12.2013
Сообщений: 3,050
Благодарностей: 3,240
КП: 0.009
Re: Royal Buildings - royal-buildings.biz
Да чтоже это такое уже час прошёл и тишина .
Сегодня, 20:00
#3
MAFIA.ONE
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Свой бизнес
Регистрация: 28.12.2015
Сообщений: 1,892
Благодарностей: 297
КП: 0.084
Re: Royal Buildings - royal-buildings.biz
Цитата:
Сообщение от myhyipsnet Посмотреть сообщение
BitCoin - до 24 часов
Опасно с битка заходить в почасовик
Сегодня, 20:06
ADSMMGP | РЕКЛАМНАЯ СЕТЬ ФИНАНСОВОЙ ТЕМАТИКИ
