Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность до 15% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Старый Сегодня, 00:21
Регистрация: 04.12.2013
Easybitcoin - easybitcoin.biz
I am not the owner or administrator of the project. Information is presented for information and discussion.
Start: 12.30.2016
Features: Protection against DDoS, SSL-encryption, Dedicated Server / IP, unique design, unique script

Description HYIP:
Easybitcoin.biz is an investment company specializing in financial Crypto currency exchange and stock markets. It is a registered company in United Kingdom and its company number is 08217107. Our team is expert with extensive knowledge of the digital currency sector. consists of highly qualified analysts including forex traders, stock market brokers and analytical experts who by using their experience and latest software, are able to predict the movements in currency exchange & stock markets with high accuracy. With the advent of cryptocurrency we saw the high potential and have decided to thoroughly study the principles of mining and price formation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies later. As a result we maximize our profits so that our clients can invest in our company to gain the most out of the financial & stock markets.


Minimal Spend: $ 2
Maximal Spend: 50000
refractive program: 7%
Withdrawal: instant (instant)
Payment systems: Payeer , Perfect Money , Bitcoin

Link: https://easybitcoin.biz

The amount of 2 USD has been deposited to your Perfect Money account. Accounts: U13788321->U4029130. Memo: API Payment. Withdraw to eaglehyipmonitor from Easybitcoin.biz.. Date: 20:16 29.12.16. Batch: 158527808.
Имя: Сергей
Регистрация: 27.02.2016
и ни слова по русски,придется открывать проект.что-бы ознакомиться
Имя: Андрей
Регистрация: 11.10.2015
Re: Easybitcoin - easybitcoin.biz
Скорее тему в помойку, а ТС в баню, чтобы правила почитал на досуге
