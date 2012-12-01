Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 396,741 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net

Сообщения прочитаны и/или просмотрены Сегодня, 23:47
Старый Сегодня, 22:54
#1
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 21.05.2015
Сообщений: 593
Благодарностей: 35
КП: 0.000
Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
I'm not Admin

https://cpatrading.net/?ref=prohyip



Цитата:
cpatrading.net is a registered company in the United Kingdom focused for over six years on specialized investments such as stock options, foreign exchanges, oil trading and cryptocurency exchange markets. cpatrading.net is the practice of taking advantage of a price difference between two or more markets striking a combination of matching deals that capitalize upon the imbalance, the profit being the difference between the market price.
An cpatrading.net is present when there is the opportunity to instantaneously buy low and sell high which is the main aspect that makes cpatrading.net one of the most profitable and risk-free companies around the internet.

Manned by a professional team of cpatrading.net experts we handle all transactions of our clients in such a way that we are assured of a maximum success rate in terms of profitizing. Our clients have also the opportunity to reinvest their profits resulting in even more aggressive growth, withdrawals being processed within a matter of hours.

Our mission is to provide every person the opportunity to gain maximal profit from investing at minimal risk and by utilizing several investment pools it allows us to maintain consistent high interest rates for our clients, the insurance and flexibility in investing funds being the strongest advantage we have over our competitors.
Investment Plans:


Цитата:
Select a plan:
4% Daily for 30 Business Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1.00 - $999.00 4.00


6% Daily for 20 Business Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $1000.00 - $2499.00 6.00


9% Daily for 15 Business Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Daily Profit (%)
Plan 1 $2500.00 - $50000.00 9.00


110% After 7 Calendar Days
Plan Amount Spent ($) Profit (%)
Plan 1 $15.00 - $15000.00 110.00

Accept: Payeer, Bitcoin
Min Spend:10$

https://cpatrading.net/?ref=prohyip
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора

bpetroleum -
REF BACK UP To 8000%
pro-hyipmonitor на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:11
#2
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Украина
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 21.05.2015
Сообщений: 3,318
Благодарностей: 7,568
КП: 0.439
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Первый план с минималкой 1 долл на 30 бизнес дней - админ рад любому подарку

и админ, если рисуешь в paint сертификат компании, потрудись проверить какая там нумерации и не тули жесткую отсебятину
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора

NEWHYIP - лучший % RCB.Новости, обзоры•Инвестирую через MONHYIP-лучший рефбек
• Всем, кто пользуется Bitcoin нужен этот сервис(!) • Zilla Credit - авторефбек 100%
Последний раз редактировалось pooh95; Сегодня в 23:19.
pooh95 на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:17
#3
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 28.12.2014
Сообщений: 480
Благодарностей: 56
КП: 0.000
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Даже бакс не дам админу, самому на новый год мандарины нужны ))
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора

Свежий проект <<ZillaCredit>> АВТОРЕФБЕК 100%
Aleksandr Baldin на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:18
#4
Профессионал
 
Имя: Эдуард
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Украина
Инвестирую в: Свой бизнес
Регистрация: 13.12.2015
Сообщений: 1,847
Благодарностей: 2,162
КП: 0.000
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Я думаю его больше последний план устраивает,за недельку собрать без выплаты%
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора
Perfect888 на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:27
#5
Топ Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 01.12.2012
Сообщений: 7,868
Благодарностей: 3,645
КП: 0.041
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Цитата:
4% Daily for 30 Business Days
Вот это фастик так фастик
Но даже чирика у монитора не нашлось
Если листинг, то наверное за $9, а если сам админит, то даже не знаю
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора

Инвестирую через MONHYIP - лучший рефбек!
Новости хайп индустрии,повышенные рефбеки и страховки на HyipStat.top
Thunderlight на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:34
#6
Любитель
 
Имя: Димон
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 30
Адрес: Украина,Николаев
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 26.05.2014
Сообщений: 184
Благодарностей: 241
КП: 0.000
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Цитата:
Сообщение от Thunderlight Посмотреть сообщение
Вот это фастик так фастик
Но даже чирика у монитора не нашлось
Если листинг, то наверное за $9, а если сам админит, то даже не знаю
На сайте вот что
4% Daily for 30 Business Days Principal Included (Основные Включены)

Так что это не фастик получается.И калькулятора нет чтоб посчитать
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора
wxw1986 на форуме  
Старый Сегодня, 23:39
#7
Мастер
 
Имя: Александр
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 31.01.2014
Сообщений: 3,222
Благодарностей: 732
КП: 0.680
Re: Cpatrading - Cpatrading.net
Цитата:
Сообщение от Thunderlight Посмотреть сообщение
Если листинг, то наверное за $9
Может и нет листинга вообще , это с забугорных форумов ТС пришел, там вклад не обязателен. Видимо не знает что здесь за это карточки раздают
__________________
На правах рекламы: Доверительное управление на криптовалютных рынках. Лицензия регулятора

PHOENIXTRADE.INFO - Проект который ждали несколько лет
Новое слово в инвестировании! Доход до 200% на бинарных опционах!
asmith на форуме  
