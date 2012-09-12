lynguyenchina Профессионал

GoldLottex - goldlottex.com



Новый высокодоходный проект:







Добавлен Премиум листинг на: 27 дек 2016



Легенда проекта:

Цитата: GOLDLOTTEX | THE GREATEST INVESTMENT OFFICE WITH HOURLY INSTANT WITHDRAWS!



It specializes in the management of finance and sponsorship from private foundations and independent investors, private equity and mezzanine finance organizations.



We offer a first-class comprehensive and interactive approach to selecting investments that meet the needs and demands of our customers. We are hard-working and dedicated team of professionals who work with several companies for the common good. We strive to make a difference and building a strong value for each client. Currently we are working with companies and investors from Asia, Latin America and Central / Eastern Europe.





The main goal of our program is a first-class cooperation with the private equity firms that can offer fixed income and high-class technology companies.





Resident companies the US Hispanic and Latin American markets, which are in the middle or late stages of business development are the best candidates for profitable private investment.





We also deal with investment coming from the mezzanine financial infrastructures. These projects are mainly middle market companies, which tend to live in Central Europe, Asia and Latin America. These organizations also take part in the investment programs of private equity on behalf of the Latin American financial institutions. Any specific projects in the financial sector may also be referred to as the subjects for direct investment.





Technology companies to be in the past, but not least, a bonus of our company. Technology companies are consultancy services in the mid- and late-stages of business development and private investors working on Latin American customers markets.Our also get suggestions from fixed income investors as an emerging market debt organizations. We look at these markets very carefully, because they have a great potential to become a profitable investment area in the near future.



Цитата: + 3.12% Daily | 0.13% Hourly



Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)



3.12% Daily | 0.13% Hourly $10.00 - $1000.00 0.13









+ 4.08% Daily | 0.17% Hourly



Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)



4.08% Daily | 0.17% Hourly $1001.00 - $5000.00 0.17









+ 101% after one day | 1%



Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)



101% after one day | 1% $10.00 - $50.00 1.00



Платежные системы:

Payeer

Bitcoin

SSL :

Let's Encrypt Authority X3(ValidTo: 2017-03-15)

IP : 88.198.97.52 Nameservers :

Hoster : tech2b GrÃ¼nderzentrum GmbH NS41.NSKA.NET (88.198.52.68)

NS42.NSKA.NET (88.198.97.53)

Registrar : HOSTIA.RU

Created : 2016-12-15

Updated : 2016-12-15

Expires : 2017-12-15

-Referral commission: 7%



-Unique design



-License GC



-Instant Withdraw





Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License



goldlottex.com - Licensed





Мой вклад



Цитата: ОЗНАКОМИТЬСЯ С ПРОЕКТОМ И ЗАРЕГИСТРИРОВАТЬСЯ



Тема создана исключительно для ознакомления.

