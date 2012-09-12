Присоединяйтесь к нашему инвестиционному форуму, на котором уже 396,684 пользователей. Чтобы получить доступ ко многим закрытым разделам и начать общение -  .
GoldLottex - goldlottex.com

Обсуждение проектов, которые в большинстве случаев являются финансовыми пирамидами (мошенничеством) и обещают доходность от 61% в месяц по минимальному плану.
Сегодня, 13:11
Сегодня, 12:28
#1
Профессионал
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Фондовый рынок
Регистрация: 18.11.2014
Сообщений: 1,908
Благодарностей: 266
КП: 0.000
GoldLottex - goldlottex.com
Я не админ, админа не знаю

Новый высокодоходный проект: GoldLottex - goldlottex.com



Добавлен Премиум листинг на: 27 дек 2016

Легенда проекта:
Цитата:
GOLDLOTTEX | THE GREATEST INVESTMENT OFFICE WITH HOURLY INSTANT WITHDRAWS!

It specializes in the management of finance and sponsorship from private foundations and independent investors, private equity and mezzanine finance organizations.

We offer a first-class comprehensive and interactive approach to selecting investments that meet the needs and demands of our customers. We are hard-working and dedicated team of professionals who work with several companies for the common good. We strive to make a difference and building a strong value for each client. Currently we are working with companies and investors from Asia, Latin America and Central / Eastern Europe.


The main goal of our program is a first-class cooperation with the private equity firms that can offer fixed income and high-class technology companies.


Resident companies the US Hispanic and Latin American markets, which are in the middle or late stages of business development are the best candidates for profitable private investment.


We also deal with investment coming from the mezzanine financial infrastructures. These projects are mainly middle market companies, which tend to live in Central Europe, Asia and Latin America. These organizations also take part in the investment programs of private equity on behalf of the Latin American financial institutions. Any specific projects in the financial sector may also be referred to as the subjects for direct investment.


Technology companies to be in the past, but not least, a bonus of our company. Technology companies are consultancy services in the mid- and late-stages of business development and private investors working on Latin American customers markets.Our also get suggestions from fixed income investors as an emerging market debt organizations. We look at these markets very carefully, because they have a great potential to become a profitable investment area in the near future.
Инвестиционное планирование

Цитата:
+ 3.12% Daily | 0.13% Hourly

Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)

3.12% Daily | 0.13% Hourly $10.00 - $1000.00 0.13




+ 4.08% Daily | 0.17% Hourly

Plan Spent Amount ($) Hourly Profit (%)

4.08% Daily | 0.17% Hourly $1001.00 - $5000.00 0.17




+ 101% after one day | 1%

Plan Spent Amount ($) Daily Profit (%)

101% after one day | 1% $10.00 - $50.00 1.00
Реферальная программа : 7%

Платежные системы:
Payeer
Bitcoin
SSL :
Let's Encrypt Authority X3(ValidTo: 2017-03-15)
IP : 88.198.97.52 Nameservers :
Hoster : tech2b GrÃ¼nderzentrum GmbH NS41.NSKA.NET (88.198.52.68)
NS42.NSKA.NET (88.198.97.53)
Registrar : HOSTIA.RU
Created : 2016-12-15
Updated : 2016-12-15
Expires : 2017-12-15
-Referral commission: 7%

-Unique design

-License GC

-Instant Withdraw


Check GoldCoders' HYIP Manager License

goldlottex.com - Licensed


Мой вклад

Цитата:
ОЗНАКОМИТЬСЯ С ПРОЕКТОМ И ЗАРЕГИСТРИРОВАТЬСЯ

Тема создана исключительно для ознакомления.
Вся ответственность за сохранность ваших денег лежит только на вас.
Сегодня, 12:48
#2
Любитель
 
Пол: Мужской
Инвестирую в: Доверительное управление
Регистрация: 14.11.2013
Сообщений: 154
Благодарностей: 81
КП: 0.042
Re: GoldLottex - goldlottex.com
РАБОТА ОНЛАЙН: 1
ВСЕГО АККАУНТОВ: 47
ИНВЕСТИРОВАНО: $ 559.00
все зарегились, а кто ж коментировать будет?

только какая-то нестыковка: РАБОТА ОНЛАЙН: 1
ВЫВЕДЕНО ВСЕГО: $ 13.52 даже если по плану 3, выведено, то инвестировано должно быть больше 500, если только админ себе на обед вывел сегодня)
Сегодня, 12:55
#3
VIP-INVESTS.COM
Премиум
 
Аватар moskva
 
Имя: Сергей
Пол: Мужской
Адрес: Планета земля
Инвестирую в: Свой бизнес
Регистрация: 12.09.2012
Сообщений: 11,451
Благодарностей: 6,095
КП: 0.214

награды Волшебный горшочек 
Re: GoldLottex - goldlottex.com
Цитата:
Сообщение от дельфин1375 Посмотреть сообщение
все зарегились, а кто ж коментировать будет?
По видимому пока что не кому
Сегодня, 13:01
#4
Мастер
 
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 55
Адрес: г.Первоуральск
Инвестирую в: HYIP
Регистрация: 16.04.2013
Сообщений: 3,188
Благодарностей: 1,246
Записей в блоге: 3
КП: 0.164
Re: GoldLottex - goldlottex.com
Сервер выделенный есть , а ССЛ бесплатный.]
Andrey Igoshin на форуме  
Сегодня, 13:06
#5
Мастер
 
Имя: Вадим
Пол: Мужской
Возраст: 45
Адрес: Донецк
Инвестирую в: Другое
Регистрация: 28.09.2014
Сообщений: 12,177
Благодарностей: 16,548
КП: 0.188
Re: GoldLottex - goldlottex.com
Цитата:
Сообщение от lynguyenchina Посмотреть сообщение
Платежные системы:
Payeer
Bitcoin
выбор платёжек не нравится... вроде и не чисто битковый проект, но всё равно ПМ нет... учитывая, что и лого ПМ нет на сайте, то этой платёжки и не будет скорее всего (то есть не вариант постепенного подключения)
кроме того обман с хостингом, на картинке лого ддос-гарда

а реально
Цитата:
Hosting provider: Hetzner Online
WHOIS: Click Here
IP Address: 88.198.97.52
Name Servers:
ns41.nska.net
ns42.nska.net
